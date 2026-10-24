Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Badhenke Studios, Stardock Entertainment

Stardock Entertainment Takes On Publishing Duties For Colonus

Stardock Entertainment has signed on to publish Colonus, the medieval village-building game from Badhenke Studios.

Article Summary Stardock Entertainment will publish Colonus, the medieval village-building game from Badhenke Studios.

Colonus begins with shipwrecked villagers rebuilding on a strange island through resources, buildings, and professions.

Players shape Colonus through policies, expansion, farming, and villager happiness instead of constant micromanagement.

No Colonus release date or demo has been announced yet, but Stardock says the relaxing city builder has huge potential.

Stardock Entertainment revealed this week that it will take over publishing duties for the new Badhenke Studios title, Colonus. In case you haven't seen the title before, this is a medieval village-building game in which you take over and help shape an early settlement, learning to deal with the issues at hand and bring the resources needed to the forefront in order to make the community flourish. No word yet on when they plan to launch the game; there isn't even a demo for it yet. But we have more details from the announcement below.

Stardock Entertainment To Publish Colonus

The game begins after a group of villagers becomes stranded on an unfamiliar island when their carrack is destroyed. As their leader, players must help them rebuild by gathering resources, constructing buildings, developing professions, and exploring beyond the shores of their new home. As the colony grows, players can discover new islands, overcome environmental challenges, establish additional settlements, and build the production chains needed to support them.

Rather than requiring constant micromanagement, Colonus allows players to guide one or several colonies through broader policies and long-term decisions. At the heart of Colonus are its villagers. Each villager has individual needs that must be fulfilled, making their happiness and quality of life central to the success of the colony. Exploration, a fresh approach to farming, policy-driven management, and a distinctive visual style further separate Colonus from traditional city builders.

"Colonus has all the hallmarks of an addictive, laid-back, city-building experience," said Brian Clair, Director of Publishing at Stardock Entertainment. "I've been a huge city-building fanatic over the years. When you lose hours in a game without noticing, you have something truly special. After talking with Badhenke, we knew that we wanted to work together on Colonus."

"With Colonus, we want to create a city builder that feels relaxing without becoming passive. Players will explore an inviting world, establish colonies across its islands, and build settlements around the needs and happiness of the villagers who call them home," said Henrik Eriksson, founder of Badhenke Studios. "Stardock has a deep understanding of strategy games, both as a developer and a publisher, which made them a natural fit for Colonus. From our earliest conversations, they understood the kind of experience we want to create and shared our excitement for the game. Their experience and support will help us reach the full potential of Colonus."

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