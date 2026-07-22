Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crimson Freedom, Stardock Entertainment, Yboga

Stardock Takes On Publishing Duties For Crimson Freedom

Stardock Entertainment confirmed they have taken on publishing duties for Crimson Freedom, with a release planned for sometime in 2027.

Article Summary Stardock Entertainment will publish Crimson Freedom, the narrative-rich RTS from Yboga, ahead of its 2027 release.

Crimson Freedom is set on Mars in the 22nd century, where three rival factions battle over humanity’s future.

The Mars RTS features base building, army management, tech trees, and a slower pace focused on strategy over APM.

Crimson Freedom delivers a choice-driven single-player campaign exploring war, AI immortality, freedom, and control.

Video game developer Yboga has officially partnered with Stardock Entertainment, as they will take over the publishing duties for Crimson Freedom. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a new narrative-rich real-time strategy game, in which you fight for the future of humanity living on Mars in the 22nd Century. The game joins Stardock's expanded publishing program, as it embodies many elements of their own RTS games, including base building, army management, resource systems, and single-player campaigns. We have mroe info and a few quotes below as they're planning to launch the game sometime in 2027.

Crimson Freedom Currently Planned For a 2027 Release

Set on Mars in the 22nd century, Crimson Freedom pits three ideologies against each other for control of the red planet and the future of humanity. Players will experience the conflict from different perspectives: the Red Rebellion, Orbis Concordia, and the Ascentx. Each brings its own units, tech trees, and tactical strengths, which change how every engagement plays out. Crimson Freedom also aims for a more relaxed pace than the genre's reputation suggests, with the focus being on commanding battles rather than fighting resource micromanagement or high-APM demands.

Crimson Freedom's extensive single-player narrative sets it apart. Each campaign allows the player to experience a different viewpoint in the same conflict. This is a war story with a morally grey area, and your choices will impact freedom, control, and a frenzied pursuit of immortality through AI, including the successes and failures behind them. Founded in mid-2016 in Belgrade, Yboga doo is an independent game studio with an established global audience. Crimson Freedom, a story-driven real-time strategy game set on Mars, marks the studio's move onto PC and its most ambitious project to date.

"Great strategy games give you hard choices, not just fast ones. Crimson Freedom does exactly that, and Yboga is the kind of studio our publishing program was built for," said Brad Wardell, CEO, Stardock Entertainment.

"When we heard that Stardock was launching its publishing program, we had our application ready within days, even though we had originally planned to self-publish. Their decades of experience in both game development and publishing made this a unique opportunity that simply felt like the right fit for Crimson Freedom. With Stardock's support and guidance, we're confident we can deliver an unforgettable RTS experience and bring the game to the audience it deserves," said Marko Gardijan, Founder of Yboga.

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