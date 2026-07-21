Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Muse Games, Stars of Icarus

Stars of Icarus Drops Q1 2027 Launch Window During Latest Playtest

Stars of Icarus is currently holding a new playtest until August 3, but while it's happening we learned the game is coming in Q1 2027.

Article Summary Stars of Icarus now has a Q1 2027 launch window, revealed by Muse Games during the latest Steam playtest.

The current Stars of Icarus playtest runs through August 3, giving players time to try new content on Steam.

Stars of Icarus is a 5v5 space dogfight game from the Guns of Icarus team, focused on crew-based battles.

Players can choose ships, customize loadouts, repair systems, man weapons, and compete in ranked or casual modes.

Developer and publisher Muse Games have confirmed the release window for their upcoming game, Stars of Icarus, as it's in the middle of a playtest. First off, the current test is live on Steam until August 3 as they work out many of the kinks while giving players access to new content. At the same time, they dropped a new trailer, which you can see above, confirming the game will arrive sometime in Q1 2027. If you're not familiar with the title, this is a new 5v5 dogfight game where crews will battle each other until there is a winner, made by the same team that created Guns of Icarus. Enjoy the trailer and try out the game for yourself while you can for the next week and a half.

The Fight Is Now In Space With Stars of Icarus

In Stars of Icarus, you'll assemble a ragtag squad of teammates, duking it out against other teams of five in the ultimate battle for dominance. Customize your loadout and choose from powerful Frigates, agile Fighters, and more in order to strategically form a fleet capable of taking on any enemy team. You'll need to have each other's backs by performing roles, repairing ships, manning weapons, and calling out enemies in the game's varied, intergalactic battlefields in order to succeed.

The Best Crew in the Galaxy: Whether you pilot a Fighter, man the guns of a Frigate, or keep the engines and shields running on a Corvette – every player will experience the highs of their victory, and lessons learned from their defeats. Form friendships, alliances, and rivalries as you come back again and again.

Whether you pilot a Fighter, man the guns of a Frigate, or keep the engines and shields running on a Corvette – every player will experience the highs of their victory, and lessons learned from their defeats. Form friendships, alliances, and rivalries as you come back again and again. Master These Stars: Your success in battle relies upon your strategy and your ability to execute. The ship classes you've chosen and your understanding of their strengths and weaknesses, your loadout, and your ability to support each other in a pinch all make the difference.

Your success in battle relies upon your strategy and your ability to execute. The ship classes you've chosen and your understanding of their strengths and weaknesses, your loadout, and your ability to support each other in a pinch all make the difference. For Glory (and Bragging Rights)!: Assert dominance over other crews and become renowned as the most lethal squadron around. With ranked modes, you'll have the ability to prove your prowess, too.

Assert dominance over other crews and become renowned as the most lethal squadron around. With ranked modes, you'll have the ability to prove your prowess, too. Keep it Casual: Matches are designed to be pick-up and play, with 5v5 battles lasting around 20 minutes. Hang out in the pre-game lobby if you want to catch up with your crew or jump straight into your favorite community server and get stuck in.

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