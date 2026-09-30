Posted in: Games | Tagged: Stay: Your Forever Pet, Windup Minds

Stay: Your Forever Pet Arrives on Steam in Early Access

Stay: Your Forever Pet has officially been released in Early Access on Steam, giving you a pet you can care for and have adventures with.

Article Summary Stay: Your Forever Pet launches in Steam Early Access, blending Nintendogs and Tamagotchi with a magical pet adventure.

Raise and care for Ember, a lively fox companion with believable behaviors, daily routines, and plenty of personality.

Explore the Shimmershift with Ember, gather resources, clear dangers, and uncover the mystery of her missing pack.

Customize your Ember with toys, treats, clothes, and décor, and keep her by your side with the desktop companion mode.

Windup Minds has officially released their latest game, Stay: Your Forever Pet, onto Steam today in Early Access. The team is teasing this as "Nintendogs meets Tamagotchi," the game will have you raise and take care of a magical fox named Ember, with whom you'll go on adventures. The game will even allow you to keep care of the character in the corner of your desktop when you're not playing the full version, giving you even more chances to play with a virtual animal. Enjoy the trailer and details here before you go check out the game.

Have Adventures With a Creature You Care For in Stay: Your Forever Pet Marries

Take care of a furry friend in Stay: Your Forever Pet! In this cozy simulation game, explore a whimsical world, collecting resources and earning goods to accessorize your pet. Your Ember will bring magic and mischief into your space and take you on an adventure in a fantastical land. Believable behaviors and animation make Ember the world's most spontaneous and vividly alive virtual pet ever made. Every day with Ember follows a rhythm. You start by giving her what she wants to start the day, getting her ready for what's ahead.

You can spend your downtime together, then set out on an expedition into the Shimmershift to recover her magic and just maybe, find her pack. Back home, you celebrate the day's finds, care for her, and wind down before it all begins again. Play at your pace. You and your Ember work as a team to hunt for resources, banish thorny weeds, and explore the mysterious Shimmershift.Use the resources you forage every day to trade for treats, toys, pet clothes, decorations, and more. There are dozens of toys and clothes to choose from — 70 at launch — find an outfit that suits your Ember's unique look and personality.

Beyond your home lies hers: the Shimmershift, a strange wilderness where Ember's curiosity can run ahead of her caution. Embark on expeditions together: thorn-walled blockades that her magic can clear, sudden dangers to shelter her from, Mosslings to chase off, and quiet moments of wonder along the way. Ember can't do it alone. You read what she needs, call her back when she strays, steady her nerve, and decide together which path to take, spending her energy wisely so you both reach the end. Expeditions are the heart of Stay's adventure, and the system we'll keep deepening all through Early Access: new lands, new challenges, and new ways to face them, side by side.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!