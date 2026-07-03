Posted in: Games, Spike Chunsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Steins;Gate, Steins;Gate Octet of Shifting Space

Steins;Gate Octet of Shifting Space Officially Announced

Spike Chunsoft has confirmed they are making Steins;Gate Octet of Shifting Space, but a release date has not been confirmed yet.

Article Summary Spike Chunsoft has officially announced Steins;Gate Octet of Shifting Space, with no release date or window yet.

The Steins;Gate spin-off revives the 2011 PC title as a retro 1980s-style adventure game for consoles and Steam.

Players control Rintaro Okabe in Akihabara, using English text commands to find the stolen IBN 5100 and progress.

Steins;Gate Octet of Shifting Space features classic screen-drawing visuals, retro display modes, and authentic FM sound.

Spike Chunsoft confirmed today that they will release an interesting addition to the Steins;Gate franchise: Steins;Gate Octet of Shifting Space. This is a very different approach to the series as the team has taken the format from a previous title made in 2011, and changed it up as if you were playing it on a late '80s/early '90s PC. They only showed off a few images, which you can see here; there's no formal trailer or even a release window for the game. Best bet is we're looking at 2027. You can read more about the game from the company below.

Steins;Gate Octet of Shifting Space Takes The Franchise Back a Few Decades

Steins;Gate Octet of Shifting Space is an adaptation of the title originally released in 2011 for Windows XP/Vista/7. This is the first time it will be available for game consoles and distributed on Steam. Inspired by the premise of "What if Steins;Gate were recreated on a PC from the 1980s?" The title captures the look and feel of an 8-bit PC adventure game while becoming fully compatible with both software keyboards and USB keyboards for modern gaming platforms.

Take on the role of Rintaro Okabe and explore the streets of Akihabara alongside your fellow lab members in pursuit of the IBN 5100, which has once again been stolen. Instead of the choice-based gameplay common to modern visual novels, Steins;Gate Octet of Shifting Space recreates the text parser gameplay that defined adventure games of the 1980s. Advance the story by freely entering English commands. Use your imagination and deduction skills to discover the right actions and uncover the path forward.

Early adventure games rendered their graphics by drawing each line, then filling the image with color. The game faithfully recreates this classic screen-drawing process. Even the anticipation of watching graphics gradually appear on screen captures the charm of a bygone era. Players who prefer a faster pace can skip the drawing animation at any time with the press of a button.

Graphics modes capture the nostalgic charm of vintage hardware by recreating the capabilities of PCs from the 1980s. Players can enjoy everything from classic 8-color digital RGB graphics to visuals inspired by green monochrome monitors. The sound experience is equally authentic, recreating the FM synthesis and PSG sound chips used by classic PCs. Even differences in hardware specifications, such as three FM channels plus three PSG channels, have been recreated to deliver an authentic listening experience. The music was personally handled by Composer Takeshi Abo.

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