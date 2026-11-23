Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Stellaris, Video Games | Tagged: Stellaris

Stellaris Officially Released The New Willpower Expansion

Stellaris has a new major update out right now, as players can download the Willpower expansion that expands ideology in the universe

Article Summary Stellaris: Willpower is out now, adding a major expansion focused on ideology, diplomacy, and a new path to galactic power.

The new Ideology system lets Stellaris players spread beliefs across borders, fuel fanatic factions, and trigger unrest.

Willpower adds a relocatable Galactic Hall, the Force of Will Ambition, and ways to pressure rivals through war and espionage.

Stellaris: Willpower is included in the Season 10 Expansion Pass, or available separately for $25 with three new Origins.

Paradox Interactive has released a brand-new major expansion for Stellaris, as things get spiritually interesting with the Willpower expansion. The content adds a new Ideology system to the mix that will surely not bring chaos to the universe when people can't agree on the greater power and beyond… right? As well as a new Ambition, a relocatable Galactic Hall, three new Origins to mess with, and some other tidbits. We have the dev notes below with some images and the release trailer, as the expansion is included in the Season 10 Expansion Pass, or can be purchased separately for $25.

The Universe of Stellaris Finds New Convictions in Willpower

Ideologies : An Ethic backed by fanatic conviction can become an Ideology that crosses borders. Once you establish your Ideology, you can start spreading it across neighboring systems using Starbases, Hyper Relays, and Ideological Beacons into other Empires. Foreign populations may adopt your values, forming Fanatic Factions that corrode your enemies from within. However, staying true to your values becomes critical as you spread your Tenets across the Galaxy. Without an eye for your Momentum, internal factions might start revolting as they demand you stay true to your values.

: An Ethic backed by fanatic conviction can become an Ideology that crosses borders. Once you establish your Ideology, you can start spreading it across neighboring systems using Starbases, Hyper Relays, and Ideological Beacons into other Empires. Foreign populations may adopt your values, forming Fanatic Factions that corrode your enemies from within. However, staying true to your values becomes critical as you spread your Tenets across the Galaxy. Without an eye for your Momentum, internal factions might start revolting as they demand you stay true to your values. Galactic Halls : A relocatable Galactic Hall gives your Ideology a visible place on the galactic map. Above a colony, it strengthens local output and Ideological Reach. At the frontier, it carries your message into contested space. Galactic Halls come with a design for every Ethic (yes, there is a biological one too!).

: A relocatable Galactic Hall gives your Ideology a visible place on the galactic map. Above a colony, it strengthens local output and Ideological Reach. At the frontier, it carries your message into contested space. Galactic Halls come with a design for every Ethic (yes, there is a biological one too!). New Ambition: Force of Will: Who says winning the galaxy requires conquering it? Discover a different route to victory: make the Galaxy follow you, and defeat all the Fallen Empires. Convert populations, draw other empires into your orbit, and sustain the Momentum that fuels your Willpower. As your Ideology spreads across the Galaxy, prove that yours are the ideas that will save everyone from the threats of the Fallen Empires.

Ideological Diplomacy : Ideological power extends into diplomacy in Stellaris. Empires can adopt your doctrine, and Federation laws can establish an official belief for the alliance. The same struggle reaches the Galactic Community, where you can denounce rival doctrine. Espionage Operations can manipulate Ideological Reach, sow doubt, and incite revolt where your beliefs have already taken hold. If covert pressure fails, a new Casus Belli will allow you to impose your Ideology through war. It is still persuasion, only with more battleships.

: Ideological power extends into diplomacy in Stellaris. Empires can adopt your doctrine, and Federation laws can establish an official belief for the alliance. The same struggle reaches the Galactic Community, where you can denounce rival doctrine. Espionage Operations can manipulate Ideological Reach, sow doubt, and incite revolt where your beliefs have already taken hold. If covert pressure fails, a new Casus Belli will allow you to impose your Ideology through war. It is still persuasion, only with more battleships. Three New Origins : Golden Generation : Educate a cohort of promising students at the Golden Academy, then recruit them as the next generation of leaders. Lost Makers : A Machine Intelligence searches the stars for its creators, whose story is tied to one of the galaxy's existing Precursors Great Mosaic : Begin with an additional Civic and no prescribed narrative path. Shape the empire you want from the very beginning. And More : Willpower will also include new Civics, events, ideological Paragons and buildings, an inquisitor shipset and a city set, and a new advisor.

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