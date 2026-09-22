Posted in: Arcade, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Pinball, Video Games | Tagged: d&d, Stern Pinball

Stern Pinball Drops New Accessories for Dungeons & Dragons Pinball

Stern Pinball has released a new line of accessories for the popular Dungeons & Dragons pinball table to help add to the ambience.

Article Summary Stern Pinball unveils new Dungeons & Dragons pinball accessories, including a topper, art blades, side armor, and more.

The Treasure Chest Topper adds a motorized Mimic reveal, exclusive Mimic Mania mode, and a new playable Fighter hero.

A glowing D20 shooter knob and Speaker Expression Lighting System boost Dungeons & Dragons pinball immersion.

All new Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant's Eye accessories work with Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models.

Stern Pinball dropped a bunch of new accessories for the Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant's Eye pinball table to help make it greater than it already is. As it has become tradition for the company to do with all their new games, they have created a new topper, which you can see here, along with side blades, paneling, speakers, and a new D20 shooter knob that glows. (Probably not the best accessory for those who slam their hand into the knob instead of pulling it.) All of the accessories can be found in their shop, and work with all three models. We have more details and images from the company below.

Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant's Eye Receives New Accessories

Level up your gaming experience with the Treasure Chest Topper. This topper features a fully mechanical motorized treasure chest…with a surprise! Is it a treasure or a vicious Mimic? Watch as the chest opens to reveal beautiful glittering loot one moment, and a vicious, tooth-baring Mimic attacks the next. Owners of this topper will have access to an exclusive Mimic Mania mode. Collect a letter in "T-R-E-A-S-U-R-E C-H-E-S-T" each time you collect a treasure chest in the game. Collecting all the letters springs the game into Mimic Mania. Awarded letters will carry over from game to game and from player to player. This topper will also unlock Rowan Freewander, a new playable Fighter class hero. Featuring an Add-A-Ball ability during Multiball and hundreds of lines of custom speech performed by the legendary Brendon Small.

Start your adventure straight from the plunge with the iconic D20 dice shooter knob. Featuring a mesmerizing, floating "dragon's eye" embedded directly inside the transparent liquid core of a D20 dice. LED lights illuminate the D20 from behind, casting a brilliant glow through the dragon's eye creating a stunning visual effect. Make your speakers stand out with the official Speaker Expression Lighting System accessory for the Pro and Premium edition. With intelligent RGB LED lighting, your speakers will light up and flash with this fully integrated and dynamically responsive accessory as you progress through your game.

Protect your game from the monsters that lurk in the shadows with the D&D side armor. This dramatic side armor features an armor motif to enhance the look of your game. Extend the world of D&D beyond the playfield with the Dungeons & Dragons Art Blades. These stunning art blades feature scenes of day and night in a classic D&D town. Safety and affluence abound during the day but beware of the monsters that lurk in the night!

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