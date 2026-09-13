Posted in: Arcade, Bethesda Softworks, Fallout, Games, Pinball, Video Games | Tagged: Fallout, Stern Pinball

Stern Pinball Has Launched a New Fallout Pinball Table

Stern Pinball has teamed up with Bethesda Softworks to create a new Fallout pinball game, with three different editions to choose from.

Article Summary Stern Pinball and Bethesda Softworks have unveiled a new Fallout pinball table in Pro, Premium, and Limited editions.

Fallout pinball lets players follow Lucy, The Ghoul, or Maximus through character modes, battles, and S.P.E.C.I.A.L. upgrades.

The machine packs in a Pip-Boy display, V.A.T.S. launcher, moving bottle cap spinner, Deathclaw toy, and vault door.

Fallout Limited Edition is capped at 770 units worldwide, with premium art, lighting upgrades, and collector extras.

Stern Pinball dropped a brand-new pinball table this month, as they have teamed with Bethesda Softworks to create one based on Fallout. As you can see here, they have created three versions of the same game: two focus on the Prime Video show, and the third focuses on the game itself. Like many of their current titles, the game will have you progress through storylines on the marquee as you play, and score accordingly depending on how well you do. The Pro Edition is going for $7,300, the Premium Edition will sell for $10,700, and the Limited Edition will go for $14,000. We havbe the finer details about it below from the company, along with a couple of videos.

Stern Pinball Brings Fallout To The Arcades

In Fallout by Stern Pinball, players are thrown into the chaotic post-apocalyptic wasteland, only to discover that the end of the world is just the beginning. Through the chosen perspective of Lucy MacLean, The Ghoul, or Maximus, players can experience the unique set of playable side modes and features from each character while uncovering the horrors of Vault-Tec's past, present, and future. Players will battle wastelanders, level up S.P.E.C.I.A.L. (Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, Luck) abilities, hack computer terminals with their Pip-Boy, and enter the vault during an action-packed adventure that brings the iconic legacy of Fallout to life.

Collaborated directly with the Fallout show producers at Kilter Films, including executive producer Jonathan Nolan, and video game creators at Bethesda Game Studios, including director and executive producer Todd Howard, Fallout by Stern Pinball is anchored by visual elements instantly recognized by fans of the franchise. Featuring Vault Boy, Power Armor, Nuka-Cola, Pip-Boy, Vault Suits, and other familiar features, the pinball experience integrates the incredibly distinct aesthetics of the post-apocalyptic wasteland for unrivaled visual authenticity. Further celebrating the iconic IP, the machines seamlessly incorporate footage from throughout seasons 1 and 2 of the TV series and content pulled directly from the Fallout video game series, along with custom callouts from renowned actor Johnny Pemberton, who plays Thaddeus.

In the most ambitious game yet from the team that created Godzilla, JAWS, Jurassic Park, and King Kong, Fallout by Stern Pinball uses cutting-edge technology to immerse players in the realism of the ruined world. On the playfield, a replica Pip-Boy, created in collaboration with the WAND Co., offers a colorful interactive display that communicates key game mode information and gameplay features. The Fat Man multi-axis pinball launcher with Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System (V.A.T.S), a combat mechanic inspired by the video game, launches balls to an upper playfield target gallery. The Nuka-Cola Bottle Cap spinner exhibits first-of-its-kind mechanical up and down movement, while the 'Mutated' inverted upper flipper delivers mechanical innovation not seen in pinball since before the Great War. Additional features include the Mechanical Vault Blast Door that opens and allows players to explore underground unknowns, a Deathclaw bash toy with kickback and taunt features, and a Vault lower playfield powered by "Magna-Flip" magnetic technology, which provides dynamic kinetic action and excitement.

Loaded with Stern Pinball's state-of-the-art technology, Fallout by Stern Pinball effortlessly combines both physical and digital gameplay. Utilizing Stern Pinball's award-winning Insider Connected platform, the machine elevates the experience by introducing a brand-new S.P.E.C.I.A.L. perk system. Once players advance all S.P.E.C.I.A.L. levels to 10, they will unlock exclusive new modes for each character. Through Insider Connected, level advancement is cumulative and carried between games, allowing players to level up their characters and unveil exhilarating playstyles.

To symbolize 'The Great War' of 2077, the Limited Edition will be limited to 770 games globally. This highly collectible Limited Edition model includes iconic Vault-Tec and Vault Boy imagery, the updated Cabinet Expression Lighting System and Speaker Expression Lighting System with Fallout-themed game effects, a full-color mirrored backglass, full-color high-definition cabinet decals, exclusive custom pinball armor, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, a signed Certificate of Authenticity, a custom shooter knob accessory, and a digital Insider Connected LE owner's badge on registration.

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