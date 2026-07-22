Posted in: Arcade, Games, Pinball, Video Games | Tagged: Stern Pinball, transformers

Stern Pinball Launches Accessories for Transformers Pinball

Stern Pinball has given Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye a number of new accessories to enhance your pinball experience.

Article Summary Stern Pinball expands Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye with new accessories designed to upgrade gameplay and cabinet style.

The Optimus Prime Topper adds animated reactions, Peter Cullen voice lines, LED effects, and an exclusive challenge mode.

The Matrix of Leadership shooter knob brings glowing blue LEDs and iconic Transformers flair right to the plunge lane.

Speaker lights, Expression Lighting, and Transformers art blades add RGB effects, Cybertronian details, and bold cabinet art.

Back in May, Stern Pinball launched Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye Pinball, which made a lot of fans of the franchise excited to have a new title based on the IP. Now, as they do with all of their titles, they have rolled out a new set of accessories for those who truly wish to make their cabinet stand out. These include the usual array of items, but the two that stand out are the Matrix of Leadership Shooter Knob and the Optimus Prime Topper. We have the finer details and images below, as these are available in the shop now.

Stern Pinball Gives Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye Multiple Accessories

Upgrade your gaming experience with the Optimus Prime Topper. This topper features a mechanically animated bust of Optimus Prime that reacts to gameplay and is synchronized with dialogue from Peter Cullen, the original voice of Optimus Prime. LED lighting lights up Optimus' eyes, body details, and the environment. Owners of this topper will have access to an upcoming, exclusive challenge mode.

Lead the Autobots straight from the plunge with the Matrix of Leadership Shooter Knob. This shooter knob features a custom sculpt of the Matrix of Leadership, an artifact of great power carried by the leader of the Autobots. Blue LEDs illuminate the core of the matrix, showing the Power of the Primes inside.

Make your speakers stand out with the official Speaker Expression Lighting System accessory for the Pro and Premium editions. With intelligent RGB LED lighting, your speakers will light up and flash with this fully integrated and dynamically responsive accessory as you progress through your journey.

Enhance your game with the Expression Lighting System Accessory kit. This modular kit adds intelligent full color spectrum RGB LEDs. Featuring laser-cut illuminated side armor with Cybertronian secret messages, Cabinet Expression Lighting with 96 intelligent RGB LEDs, and Side Armor Expression Lighting with 48 intelligent RGB LEDs. This system is synchronized to custom light shows and dynamically responsive to game events.

Extend the world of Transformers beyond the playfield with the Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye Art Blades. These stunning art blades feature hand-drawn artwork and add a new dimension to the world under the glass.

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