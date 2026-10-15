Posted in: Arcade, Games, Pinball, Video Games | Tagged: AC/DC, Stern Pinball

Stern Pinball Releases New AC/DC Pinball Machine

Stern Pinball have released a remastered version of the AC/DC pinball table, with two different options to ring Hell's Bells with.

Article Summary Stern Pinball’s AC/DC Remastered revives the 2012 music pinball classic on SPIKE 3 in Premium and Limited Edition models.

The AC/DC pinball machine adds a redesigned lower playfield, new wizard modes, and upgraded toys like the cannon and Hells Bells.

Players get eight new AC/DC songs, six selectable song modes, RGB lighting, and concert footage on an 18.5-inch display.

Limited to 500 units, the AC/DC Remastered LE packs exclusive lighting, upgraded audio, shaker motor, and collector extras.

Stern Pinball has a brand-new music-themed pinball table available, paying tribute to AC/DC with a remaster of their original cabinet. The team has taken the original machine from 2012 and given it a total upgrade, as they have fully integrated it onto the SPIKE 3 platform, which all of their modern cabinets are on. With an updated and enhanced version that incorporates refined mechanical updates and upgrades, an all-new redesigned lower playfield, and new wizard modes. We have more details below, as they're offering it up in both the Premium Edition for $11K and the Limited Edition for $13.5K.

Ring Hell's Bells With The AC/DC Remastered Pinball Table

AC/DC is widely regarded as one of the most popular rock bands in music history, with a legacy that spans decades and more than 200 million albums sold. The band's landmark album, Back in Black, has sold more than 50 million copies, and their signature hits "Thunderstruck" and "Back in Black" continue to generate billions of streams. Now, that timeless legacy returns to the playfield with AC/DC Remastered by Stern Pinball, bringing a celebrated pinball classic to a new generation of players. AC/DC Remastered by Stern Pinball is available now in Premium and Limited Edition (LE) models.

In AC/DC Remastered by Stern Pinball, players will experience an updated and enhanced version of the pinball classic, fully integrated on the SPIKE 3 platform. Players must be prepared to be Thunderstruck with refined mechanical updates and upgrades, featuring an all-new redesigned lower playfield and new wizard modes including three new timed modes: "Oi Mania," "Thunder Ramps," and "High Voltage." For Those About to Rock, a re-engineered pinball-firing cannon with a custom-molded cannon sculpt has been upgraded along with the Rock N Roll Train ball diverter featuring a custom-molded AC/DC locomotive train sculpt. A revised and custom-molded Hells Bells swinging bash toy and custom-molded TNT detonator box with an animated plunger add even more action to this rock concert under glass.

AC/DC Remastered by Stern Pinball also includes an updated back panel with an illuminated song titleboard, upgraded stainless steel ramp entrances with laser-cut AC/DC logos, and an added right loop spinning target. All-new RGB playfield lighting is fully in sync with optional cabinet and speaker expression lighting. Players can rock out to eight new AC/DC songs added to the original 2012 song list in AC/DC Remastered by Stern Pinball, along with six new selectable song modes. Live concert footage and classic music videos spanning the history of the legendary band come to life on an 18.5-inch high-resolution SPIKE 3 display bringing an added layer of energy to the experience.

Loaded with Stern Pinball's state-of-the-art technology, AC/DC Remastered by Stern Pinball seamlessly combines both physical and digital gameplay. Utilizing Stern Pinball's award-winning Insider Connected platform, players can track their progress, earn new game-specific Achievements, and connect with AC/DC fans all over the world.

Limited to 500 games globally, the highly collectible Limited Edition model includes the updated Cabinet Expression Lighting System and Speaker Expression Lighting System with AC/DC-themed game effects, a full-color mirrored backglass, full-color high-definition reflective foil cabinet decals, exclusive custom AC/DC Remastered pinball armor, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, a signed Certificate of Authenticity, and a digital Insider Connected LE owner's badge on registration.

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