Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: steve buscemi

Steve Buscemi Is World of Tanks' 2027 Holiday Ops Ambassador

Steve Buscemi has suited up and taken charge of World of Tanks as the game's celebrity Holiday Ops Ambassador for Holiday Ops 2027.

Article Summary Steve Buscemi is the World of Tanks Holiday Ops 2027 ambassador, leading a retro-style short film as Coldstone.

World of Tanks Holiday Ops 2027 runs December 4 to January 11, with 20 Buscemi assignments and a Commander unlock.

World of Tanks Modern Armor starts December 1 with Winter Fest, Toy Tanks, and Steve Buscemi-themed rewards.

World of Tanks Blitz begins December 4, letting players claim Steve Buscemi items, rewards, and his tank voiceover.

Wargaming has revealed its plans for the World of Tanks Holiday Ops 2027, as actor Steve Buscemi serves as this year's ambassador. Taking charge of a nightly news broadcast to show how Christmas may be canceled (seen above), he will also be front-and-center for much of the holiday content coming to all three games in the franchise. World of Tanks Modern Armor will be kicking off its plans on December 1, while the main game and Blitz will have their launch on December 4. We have the full rundown of everything planned for all below.

Steve Buscemi Takes Charge in World of Tanks Holiday Ops 2027

In the new Holiday Ops short film, Steve Buscemi stars as Coldstone, an observant investigative reporter (and tank enthusiast). When the regular anchor is unable to go on air, he takes over the live broadcast just as a series of holiday disasters begins to pile up on screen. Sensing a conspiracy and spotting clues others miss, Coldstone uncovers the truth and saves the holidays. Once the broadcast is over, Coldstone invites players into World of Tanks as a tank commander, ready to set assignments and share festive rewards. Holiday Ops 2027 will unfold across the World of Tanks franchise, with each game offering its own event dates, seasonal activities, and gifts.

"What I liked about Coldstone is that he doesn't just go along with the story. He pays attention and has a real eye for detail," said Steve Buscemi. "I hope World of Tanks players enjoy the retro style, humor, and holiday spirit in the film."

World of Tanks (December 4, 2026 – January 11, 2027)

The Holiday Hangar captures the warmth of a small European town during the winter holidays. Inspired by the early 1990s, it feels lived-in, with festive streets full of anticipation for something special. Players can decorate it, collect resources, and complete 20 Assignments from Steve Buscemi to earn his signature customization items and other great in-game rewards. By completing the Holiday Ops Challenge, players can recruit Steve as a Commander with his distinctive voiceover.

World of Tanks Modern Armor (December 1, 2026 – January 4th, 2027)

Winter Fest takes center stage in World of Tanks Modern Armor, bringing a full holiday celebration to players. The event features the fan-favorite Toy Tanks mode and brings the Snow Queen story arc to its finale, where players will help Mrs. Claus and Sergeant Snap rescue Santa Claus. During the event, players can also earn special Steve Buscemi-themed rewards, including a celebrity-themed tank, a 3D Commander with exclusive voiceover, a range of signature cosmetic items, and a free starter pack.

World of Tanks Blitz (December 4, 2026 – January 6, 2027)

World of Tanks Blitz welcomes Holiday Ops with Steve Buscemi and a host of festive surprises. Players can claim his avatar and in-game resources, then complete the special Holiday Ops 2027 event to earn unique rewards, including his distinctive voiceover that can be assigned to any tank in the Garage. The broadcast may be over, but the festivities are just beginning. Join Steve Buscemi for Holiday Ops 2027 and make room in your Garage for gifts.

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