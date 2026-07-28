Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: GURPS, Steve Jackson Games

Steve Jackson Games Announces GURPS Fourth Edition Revised

Steve Jackson Games has upgraded the game GURPS, as they will release Fourth Edition Revised with a brand-new basic set on August 10.

Article Summary Steve Jackson Games launches GURPS Fourth Edition Revised on August 10 with a new Basic Set for new and veteran players.

The 592-page GURPS Basic Set combines Characters and Campaigns into one volume with a new two-column layout.

Fourth Edition Revised adds errata fixes, sensitivity edits, updated details, and 25 pages of rules highlights.

GURPS Fourth Edition Revised is not a new edition and stays fully compatible with all existing Fourth Edition books.

Steve Jackson Games has announced that GURPS (Generic Universal RolePlaying System) is getting an upgrade, revealing that the Fourth Edition Revised will launch on August 10. The team is starting off with a Basic Set, which will come with a number of items needed to start a game from scratch, as well as get players into learning how to play the latest edition, even if they've never picked up the game before. We have more details for you below on what to expect from this set and what's to come, as the Basic Set is already up for pre-order on Warehouse 23 for $80.

Gurps Fourth Edition Revised Arrives on August 10

GURPS lets you be anyone you want in any world you can imagine. Elves in fantasy, Musketeers in historical France, action heroes or superheroes in today's world, futuristic space explorers, cartoon characters… GURPS provides tools for all this and more. That's why it has been the premier universal roleplaying game for four decades!

When GURPS Fourth Edition came out in 2004, those tools needed two books: Characters combined some of the GURPS Basic Set, Third Edition, with GURPS Compendium I, while Campaigns merged the rest of the Basic Set with swaths of GURPS Compendium II. Ever since, gamers have asked us to put it all in one place.

The wait is over! This 592-page book – with a new cover and a two-column layout – contains everything from Characters and Campaigns, lightly edited for internal consistency, errata fixes, sensitivity, and to bring a few bits of information up to date. As a bonus, it includes 25 pages of rules highlights from GURPS books and Pyramid articles published between 2004 and 2025.

The GURPS Basic Set, Fourth Edition Revised is not a new edition. It is fully compatible with all Fourth Edition material in print, and all text appears on the same pages, preserving page references.

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