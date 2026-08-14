Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Free Lives, Stick it To The Stickman

Stick It To The Stickman Officially Launches On September 23

After being in Early Access for nearly a year, Stick It To The Stickman will finally see the full version launch on September 23

Article Summary Stick It To The Stickman exits Steam Early Access on September 23 with Version 1.0, new additions, and an expanded story.

Free Lives and Devolver Digital promise bigger, more chaotic fights as players brawl their way up the corporate ladder.

Stick It To The Stickman mixes brutal office combat, bizarre abilities, and dark corporate satire in solo or co-op play.

Version 1.0 also brings a Level Builder with Steam Workshop support for creating, sharing, and playing custom companies.

Devolver Digital confirmed this week that the latest game in the Stickman series, Stick it to the Stickman, will launch out of Early Access on September 23. Developer Free Lives has had the game on Steam in Early Access for nearly a year, adding updates on occasion while slowly building up to the full game. Now we know Version 1.0 will arrive next month, with several new additions, an expanded story, and more chaotic fights as you climb the corporate ladder one stick figure at a time. Enjoy the latest trailer above showing off what the final version will look like.

Fight the Battle of a Lifetime With Stick it to the Stickman

Punch, kick, slice, dice, burn, blast, staple-gun, fireball, jackhammer, and chainsaw your way up the corporate ladder solo or with a 'friend' in a truly hostile work environment. And remember: every red stickman you defeat is one dead red stickman closer to a promotion! Here at this great company, we do things. To be clear: the thing is what we do. But can YOU do the thing? Do you know the deadly art of the handshake? Can you perform an exploding heart punch? Successful applicants will be issued a range of brutal weaponry to help them become the boss. But watch out: everyone else wants the job too.

Stickmen need jobs, but more importantly, shareholders need growth. Climb to the top of the tower to crush your boss's nuts, and please note that 50% of office work is kicking stickmen out of windows. Deliver parcels and dash from task to task, with lots of murder in between. Fight other CEOs for the prestige of being the CEO with the biggest muscles. Perform dubiously legal tasks critical to expanding the company. Steal cars, suppress protestors, and kidnap building inspectors, all in the name of profit. Because without profit, there is nothing. NOTHING!

Build out your own company with our Level Builder. Take control of hiring, firing, furnishing, marketing, and catering decisions as you upload your creations to the Steam Workshop. Then, download and evaluate the ideas of the other entrepreneurs within the community for your own enjoyment!

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