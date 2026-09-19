Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Ryu Ga Gotoku, Stranger Than Heaven

Stranger Than Heaven Drops Bunta Sugawara-Inspired Film Trailer

Stranger Than Heaven released a brand-new trailer during Tokyo Game Show 2026, inspired by the films of iconic actor Bunta Sugawara

Article Summary Stranger Than Heaven unveiled a new Tokyo Game Show 2026 trailer inspired by Bunta Sugawara’s classic yakuza films.

SEGA and RGG Studio teamed with Toei to channel Battles Without Honor and Humanity through music and style.

The Stranger Than Heaven trailer teases new characters, fresh story elements, and a blood-soaked old-school tone.

Stranger Than Heaven spans a 50-year saga, with Makoto Daito’s journey beginning in 1915 before launch on January 15, 2027.

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku released an epic new trailer for Stranger Than Heaven during Tokyo Game Show 2026, as they took some inspiration from legendary actor Bunta Sugawara. They went old-school and bloody with this trailer, teaming with Toei Company, Ltd. on the theme of Battles Without Honor and Humanity, featuring music, stylistic elements, and clever editing inspired by the iconic Japanese film series. Enjoy the latest trailer, which highlights new elements and characters from the game, as it's currently set to launch on January 15, 2027.

Stranger Than Heaven Brings a Story Told Across Decades

A 50-year saga of those with nowhere to go and their desperate struggle to find a home. In 1915, in San Francisco, a young boy, Makoto Daito, sneaks aboard a suspicious ship in the harbor under the cover of night. Born to an American father and a Japanese mother, Makoto faces harsh persecution due to his Asian heritage. After losing both of his parents, Makoto decides to travel to his mother's homeland, Japan, where a fateful encounter awaits. With nothing but the shirt on his back, Makoto soon learns, however, that his voyage across the Pacific is anything but a "free ride," and that this one choice will forever change the course of his life.

Players can look forward to a diverse international lineup of performers featuring Yu Shirota, Dean Fujioka, Snoop Dogg, Moeka Hoshi, Tori Kelly, Akio Otsuka, Tokuma Nishioka, Satoshi Fujihara, Cordell Broadus, Ado, and the late Bunta Sugawara. SEGA received formal consent from Sugawara's family, and, with materials provided by Toei Company, Ltd.—which produced many of Mr. Sugawara's films, including the Battles Without Honor and Humanity— RGG Studio crafted his CG character design based on archival footage and photographs from the time. The character's voice is performed by actor Takashi Ukaji, who shared a close connection with Mr. Sugawara.

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