Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Ryu Ga Gotoku, Stranger Than Heaven

Stranger Than Heaven Drops First Official Story Trailer

Check out the first story trailer for Stranger Than Heaven, as they explore the first act of the game that brings Daito back to Japan.

Article Summary SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku unveil the first Stranger Than Heaven story trailer, spotlighting the game’s opening act.

The trailer follows Makoto Daito’s return to Japan after persecution in America forces him onto the Orpheus.

Stranger Than Heaven introduces stowaway Yu Shinjo and hints at the brutal reality awaiting both men in Kokura.

The new Stranger Than Heaven footage teases a sweeping story across multiple eras ahead of launch on January 15, 2027.

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku have released a new trailer for Stranger Than Heaven, this time delving into the story. This new trailer explores the first act of the game, as they go through the events that led Daito, who had endured persecution in America, to stow away on the "ghost ship" of the merchant Orpheus that returned to Japan. Along their journey, he meets fellow stowaway Yu Shinjo, who ends up becoming his best friend, before they are thrown into the harsh reality that awaits in Kokura. It's a fascinating look at how the developers plan to tell the story that will flow through various periods in time. Enjoy the trailer, as the game is currently set to launch on January 15, 2027.

Japanese History Unfolding Over Time in Stranger Than Heaven

A 50-year saga of those with nowhere to go and their desperate struggle to find a home. In 1915, in San Francisco, a young boy, Makoto Daito, sneaks aboard a suspicious ship in the harbor under the cover of night. Born to an American father and a Japanese mother, Makoto faces harsh persecution due to his Asian heritage. After losing both of his parents, Makoto decides to travel to his mother's homeland, Japan, where a fateful encounter awaits. With nothing but the shirt on his back, Makoto soon learns, however, that his voyage across the Pacific is anything but a "free ride," and that this one choice will forever change the course of his life.

Players can look forward to a diverse international lineup of performers featuring Yu Shirota, Dean Fujioka, Snoop Dogg, Moeka Hoshi, Tori Kelly, Akio Otsuka, Tokuma Nishioka, Satoshi Fujihara, Cordell Broadus, Ado, and the late Bunta Sugawara. SEGA received formal consent from Sugawara's family and, with materials provided by Toei Company, Ltd.—which produced many of Mr. Sugawara's films, including the Battles Without Honor and Humanity— RGG Studio crafted his CG character design based on archival footage and photographs from the time. The character's voice is performed by actor Takashi Ukaji, who shared a close connection with Mr. Sugawara.

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