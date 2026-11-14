Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Ryu Ga Gotoku, Stranger Than Heaven

Stranger Than Heaven Releases Act 2: Kure Story Trailer

Stranger Than Heaven has a brand-new trailer out this week, this time exploring the second act of the game ahead of its release on January 15

Article Summary SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku unveiled the Stranger Than Heaven Act 2: Kure Story Trailer ahead of the January 15, 2027 launch.

The new Stranger Than Heaven trailer spotlights Makoto Daito and his deeper plunge into the yakuza under Genzo Iwaki.

Act 2 explores Daito’s ruthless climb through the organization, revealing higher stakes and a darker criminal world.

Stranger Than Heaven spans a 50-year saga, beginning with Daito’s 1915 voyage from San Francisco to Japan.

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku released a new trailer this week for Stranger Than Heaven, this time exploring the second act of the game. The trailer is called Act 2: Kure Story Trailer, as it looks in on a new character introduced to the storyline named Daito, who receives a ceremonial sake cup from Genzo Iwaki. This time around, we're brought deeper into the world of the yakuza, as he looks to rise through the ranks by doing whatever it takes to find his way to the top of the organization. Enjoy the new trailer, as the game is still set to launch on January 15, 2027.

Explore Human Threads Over Time in Stranger Than Heaven

A 50-year saga of those with nowhere to go and their desperate struggle to find a home. In 1915, in San Francisco, a young boy, Makoto Daito, sneaks aboard a suspicious ship in the harbor under the cover of night. Born to an American father and a Japanese mother, Makoto faces harsh persecution due to his Asian heritage. After losing both of his parents, Makoto decides to travel to his mother's homeland, Japan, where a fateful encounter awaits. With nothing but the shirt on his back, Makoto soon learns, however, that his voyage across the Pacific is anything but a "free ride," and that this one choice will forever change the course of his life.

Players can look forward to a diverse international lineup of performers featuring Yu Shirota, Dean Fujioka, Snoop Dogg, Moeka Hoshi, Tori Kelly, Akio Otsuka, Tokuma Nishioka, Satoshi Fujihara, Cordell Broadus, Ado, and the late Bunta Sugawara. SEGA received formal consent from Sugawara's family and, with materials provided by Toei Company, Ltd.—which produced many of Mr. Sugawara's films, including the Battles Without Honor and Humanity— RGG Studio crafted his CG character design based on archival footage and photographs from the time. The character's voice is performed by actor Takashi Ukaji, who shared a close connection with Mr. Sugawara.

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