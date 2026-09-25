Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Ryu Ga Gotoku, Stranger Than Heaven

Stranger Than Heaven Unveils Its Star-Studded Cast

Stranger Than Heaven has revealed the primary cast for the game, along with a new trailer showing off the dark undertones of show business.

Article Summary SEGA and RGG Studio unveiled the primary Stranger Than Heaven cast alongside a new trailer teasing dark showbiz drama.

Stranger Than Heaven stars Yu Shirota, Dean Fujioka, Snoop Dogg, Tori Kelly, and Ado in major story roles.

Archival likenesses of Bunta Sugawara and Tupac appear in Stranger Than Heaven with family and estate approval.

Stranger Than Heaven is set to launch January 15, 2027, as its expanding cast hints at a sweeping crime saga.

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku have unveiled much of the main cast for Stranger Than Heaven, giving us a clearer idea of who will be involved in the story. A few people have been revealed over time, primarily high-profile names like Snoop Dogg, as well as archive footage and the use of the likenesses of actor Bunta Sugawara and rapper Tupac Shakur. But now we have a much better idea of who we'll be seeing as major characters in the game, with the full rundown from the studio of who has been included. Enjoy the list and the latest trailer above, as the game is currently set to launch on January 15, 2027.

The Primary Cast of Stranger Than Heaven

Makoto Daito (Portrayed by Yu Shirota) – A half-Japanese, half-American man. After facing persecution in America, he sets out for Japan. On the voyage, he meets a merchant named Orpheus and Yu Shinjo, a young man who shares similar circumstances. These encounters will change his life forever.

A half-Japanese, half-American man. After facing persecution in America, he sets out for Japan. On the voyage, he meets a merchant named Orpheus and Yu Shinjo, a young man who shares similar circumstances. These encounters will change his life forever. Yu Shinjo (Portrayed by Dean Fujioka) – A half-Japanese, half-British man and Daito's lifelong friend. Like Daito, he faces persecution in his homeland and seeks a new life in Japan. He meets Daito aboard the ship to Japan, and the two decide to stick together to survive. Cool-headed and sharp-witted, he is always one step ahead of Daito.

A half-Japanese, half-British man and Daito's lifelong friend. Like Daito, he faces persecution in his homeland and seeks a new life in Japan. He meets Daito aboard the ship to Japan, and the two decide to stick together to survive. Cool-headed and sharp-witted, he is always one step ahead of Daito. The Merchant Who Alters Daito's Destiny, Orpheus (Portrayed by Snoop Dogg) – A globe-trotting merchant with an 'open mind' toward the legality of his wares. After discovering Daito stowed away aboard his ship, he teaches him the harsh realities of life in Japan and comes to recognize his talent for music.

A globe-trotting merchant with an 'open mind' toward the legality of his wares. After discovering Daito stowed away aboard his ship, he teaches him the harsh realities of life in Japan and comes to recognize his talent for music. The Mentor Who Helps Daito Navigate Life in Japan, Heigo Yashima (Portrayed by Akio Otsuka) – A merchant and boss in Kokura who built up his fortune in trade.

A merchant and boss in Kokura who built up his fortune in trade. Tae Matsumoto (Portrayed by Moeka Hoshi) – A café waitress in Kokura. Also, a yakuza member's mistress.

A café waitress in Kokura. Also, a yakuza member's mistress. Suzy Day (Portrayed by Tori Kelly) – A talented singer who dreams of making it big. After meeting Daito, she begins her rise through the world of show business.

A talented singer who dreams of making it big. After meeting Daito, she begins her rise through the world of show business. Kiyoshi Otsuru (Portrayed by Tokuma Nishioka) – A stylish old man with an unmistakable air of authority.

Takashi (Portrayed by Satoshi Fujihara from OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM) – Daito's sworn brother, a man who lives for the moment. Also, a gifted pianist. Daito's discovery of his gift rekindles his passion for music.

Daito's sworn brother, a man who lives for the moment. Also, a gifted pianist. Daito's discovery of his gift rekindles his passion for music. The Veiled Stranger (Portrayed by Cordell Broadus) – A man stationed in postwar Japan.

A man stationed in postwar Japan. Keiko Shirai (Portrayed by Ado) – The diva of wartime Osaka.

The diva of wartime Osaka. Genzo Iwaki (Portrayed by Bunta Sugawara, Voiced by Takashi Ukaji) – The big boss of Kure, with unmatched influence. In Stranger Than Heaven, the late and legendary actor Bunta Sugawara appears. SEGA received formal consent from his family, and, with materials provided by Toei Company, Ltd.—which produced many of Mr. Sugawara's films, including the Battles Without Honor and Humanity— RGG Studio crafted his CG character design based on archival footage and photographs from the time. The character's voice is performed by actor Takashi Ukaji, who shared a close connection with Mr. Sugawara.

The big boss of Kure, with unmatched influence. In Stranger Than Heaven, the late and legendary actor Bunta Sugawara appears. SEGA received formal consent from his family, and, with materials provided by Toei Company, Ltd.—which produced many of Mr. Sugawara's films, including the Battles Without Honor and Humanity— RGG Studio crafted his CG character design based on archival footage and photographs from the time. The character's voice is performed by actor Takashi Ukaji, who shared a close connection with Mr. Sugawara. Tadashi Hataoka (Portrayed by Takashi Ukaji) – A swaggering, violent yakuza from Kokura.

Takeo Godai (Portrayed by Takaya Kuroda) – A skilled craftsman and a man of few words.

A skilled craftsman and a man of few words. Suekichi (Portrayed by Kouhei Tsuji from Nippon no Shachou) – Daito's sworn brother. Carefree, but dependable when it counts.

Daito's sworn brother. Carefree, but dependable when it counts. Tetsuya Hama (Portrayed by Yasukaze Motomiya) – A young yakuza from Kure. Iwaki's right-hand man.

A young yakuza from Kure. Iwaki's right-hand man. Amaru (Portrayed by Tupac, Voice Actor – TBA) – A man in hiding in Japan. Tupac's portrayal of the character Amaru in Stranger Than Heaven is made possible with the permission and ongoing supervision of his estate, Amaru Entertainment. RGG Studio is treating this integration with the utmost respect for his legacy, crafting every aspect in close collaboration and without the use of AI, including his character design based on archival footage and photographs. More details regarding his role will be shared at a later date.

A man in hiding in Japan. Tupac's portrayal of the character Amaru in Stranger Than Heaven is made possible with the permission and ongoing supervision of his estate, Amaru Entertainment. RGG Studio is treating this integration with the utmost respect for his legacy, crafting every aspect in close collaboration and without the use of AI, including his character design based on archival footage and photographs. More details regarding his role will be shared at a later date. Kimura (Portrayed by Daisuke Shiba from Mogurider) – An easygoing nightclub worker in Kamurocho.

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