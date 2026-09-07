Posted in: Capcom, Games, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: Arjun, street fighter

Street Fighter 6 Reveals Arjun In New Gameplay Trailer

Street Fighter 6 dropped a new gameplay trailer for the newest fighter Arjun, set to be released as part of Year 4 content on October 13.

Article Summary Street Fighter 6 reveals Arjun in a new gameplay trailer, with the Year 4 DLC fighter launching on October 13.

Arjun is an ex-police officer from India, framed for his partner’s murder and driven to seek justice through combat.

His Street Fighter 6 moveset uses Yoga Breathing for heavy strikes, projectiles, traps, counters, and recoverable damage.

Capcom confirms Arjun arrives via standalone purchase or the Street Fighter 6 Year 4 Pass with full gameplay details.

Capcom dropped a new gameplay trailer today, revealing the latest DLC fighter for Street Fighter 6, as we get a better look at Arjun. One of the brand-new fighters being introduced to the franchise, the man is an India-born ex-police officer who was framed for killing his partner, and now seeks justice in a new way by taking to the streets in combat. We have more info on the character below as he will be added to the game on October 13 as part of the Year 4 content, which you can get as a standalone purchase or part of the Year 4 Pass.

Arjun Seeks Justice in Street Fighter 6

Arjun served as a police officer in India until the day his trusted partner was murdered, and Arjun was framed for the crime. Now he lives on the run, dedicating his every breath toward uncovering the mystery behind the death of his partner. Arjun's Yoga Breathing techniques make him a stalwart powerhouse that sacrifices speed for powerful strikes capable of dealing recoverable damage to his opponent, even after being blocked, devastating projectiles, and clever traps that combine to steal his opponent's breath away in one fell swoop.

Arm of Justice: a versatile winding punch that saps his opponent's energy with variants for different attack strengths and an optional Follow-up

a versatile winding punch that saps his opponent's energy with variants for different attack strengths and an optional Follow-up Cruel Shoulder: a lunging forward shoulder tackle with different properties depending on the strength of the attack

a lunging forward shoulder tackle with different properties depending on the strength of the attack Breathing Ring: a ring of air made through the body and spirit that he can follow up with Breathing Shockwave to send the ring forward as a projectile at various angles

a ring of air made through the body and spirit that he can follow up with Breathing Shockwave to send the ring forward as a projectile at various angles Divine Pillar: Arjun blows enough air into the ground to raise the ground into a pillar of earth, with the strength of the attack determining the distance, and holding the button delays the pillar's activation

Arjun blows enough air into the ground to raise the ground into a pillar of earth, with the strength of the attack determining the distance, and holding the button delays the pillar's activation Justice Beyond: Using Cruel Shoulder to contact an active Divine Pillar allows Arjun to grab the pillar and swing it at his opponent in any direction

Using Cruel Shoulder to contact an active Divine Pillar allows Arjun to grab the pillar and swing it at his opponent in any direction Ghastly Interrogation: a command throw that only deals recoverable damage, but can deal normal damage if the opponent has already received recoverable damage

a command throw that only deals recoverable damage, but can deal normal damage if the opponent has already received recoverable damage Indomitable Defense: Arjun uses his yogic breathing to hyper oxygenate his muscles so he can turn any incoming melee strikes into counterattacks, dealing recoverable damage

Arjun uses his yogic breathing to hyper oxygenate his muscles so he can turn any incoming melee strikes into counterattacks, dealing recoverable damage Moral Breakdown: While Indominable Defense is engaged, Arjun throws both fists forward to deal recoverable damage on block or normal damage on hit

While Indominable Defense is engaged, Arjun throws both fists forward to deal recoverable damage on block or normal damage on hit Howling Destruction: Arjun's Level 1 Super Art mows down foes with quick bursts of his breathing technique

Arjun's Level 1 Super Art mows down foes with quick bursts of his breathing technique Instant Oblivion: Arjun's Level 2 Super Art sends foes flying into the air and far away from him, where he can set up a Divine Pillar

Arjun's Level 2 Super Art sends foes flying into the air and far away from him, where he can set up a Divine Pillar Yaksha's Order: Arjun's Level 3 Super Art sees him disrupt his opponent's inner ear before he performs a cinematic, devastating attack

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