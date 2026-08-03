Posted in: Capcom, Games, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: street fighter, Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6: Yasmine Has Officially Arrived As a DLC Character

Street Fighter 6 has released its latest DLC character, as Yasmine has arrived as part of the Year 4 content, along with some extra additions.

Article Summary Street Fighter 6 adds Yasmine as a Year 4 DLC fighter, bringing a fast new Eskrima-based playstyle to the roster.

Yasmine’s story follows her search for her missing brother, with Bayani Mode powering up key attacks and combo routes.

Street Fighter 6 also gets a free update with battle balance adjustments that impact the entire playable roster.

Capcom launches The Way of the Oni × The Way of the Fist on August 7, adding an Onimusha-inspired collaboration event.

Capcom has released its latest DLC character for Street Fighter 6, as Yasmine is now on the roster along with some other fun additions. We previously talked about the character when she was announced, but now you have a chance to play as this fresh addition to the franchise and try a different style. Meanwhile, the game got a free update that comes with Battle Balance adjustments for the entire roster. Plus, on August 7, the team will launch a new collaboration event called The Way of the Oni × The Way of the Fist, as players will see several additions to the game that are Onimusha-inspired.

Yasmine Makes Her Mark on Street Fighter 6

Hailing from the Philippines, Yasmine learned how to fight alongside her Kuya (older brother) under the guidance of her Lolo (grandfather). Following the sudden disappearance of her brother, Yasmine put down her Karambit knife until FooTube videos of a certain French supermodel inspired her to cut a path to her lost sibling. On her journey of discovery, Yasmine will use various high-speed Eskrima techniques such as:

Daloy ng Tubig: a quick, forward-moving knife attack that can set up or extend combos

a quick, forward-moving knife attack that can set up or extend combos Alon: a follow-up attack from Daloy ng Tubig where Yasmine lashes out with a multi-slice hit that ends differently depending upon the strength used for the attack, with successful strikes placing Yasmine in a powered-up state (Bayani Mode)

a follow-up attack from Daloy ng Tubig where Yasmine lashes out with a multi-slice hit that ends differently depending upon the strength used for the attack, with successful strikes placing Yasmine in a powered-up state (Bayani Mode) Talim ng Hangin: Yasmine spins forward in a low sweep that can either close distance with opponents or bait out their attacks based upon the strength used, with successful hits placing her in Bayani Mode

Yasmine spins forward in a low sweep that can either close distance with opponents or bait out their attacks based upon the strength used, with successful hits placing her in Bayani Mode Mukha ng Langit: Yasmine leaps into a front flip that can mix up opponents with either a forward swipe or an upside-down spinning back hit

Yasmine leaps into a front flip that can mix up opponents with either a forward swipe or an upside-down spinning back hit Lipad ng Agila: a multi-hit attack where Yasmine leaps into the air in a flurry of kicks

Pangil sa Likuran: a swirling projectile that lashes out at varying speeds so Yasmine can chase down and open up her opponent

a swirling projectile that lashes out at varying speeds so Yasmine can chase down and open up her opponent Hiwa ng Kalangitan: Yasmine's Level 1 Super Art sees her kick her opponent into the air, then slam them back down before transitioning into Bayani Mode

Yasmine's Level 1 Super Art sees her kick her opponent into the air, then slam them back down before transitioning into Bayani Mode Nakatagong Lakas: During Yasmine's Level 2 Super Art, she focuses her energy for a limited time boost that allows her to use special moves while staying in Bayani Mode. She can also use Linya ng Liwanag during this Super Art, where she dashes past an opponent and attacks them from behind.

During Yasmine's Level 2 Super Art, she focuses her energy for a limited time boost that allows her to use special moves while staying in Bayani Mode. She can also use during this Super Art, where she dashes past an opponent and attacks them from behind. Pamumukadkad ng Sampaguita: Yasmine's Level 3 Super Art, where she spins an opponent and gathers energy before pulverizing them in an all-out attack

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