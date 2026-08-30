Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: jurassic world, Stuntman: Hollywood

Stuntman: Hollywood Reveals Jurassic World Content In Latest Trailer

The latest trailer for the upcoming game Stuntman: Hollywood showcases new content coming from Jurassic World when it finally launches.

Article Summary Stuntman: Hollywood’s latest trailer reveals Jurassic World content, featuring high-speed chases and dinosaur-fueled stunt action.

Saber Interactive and Universal are packing Stuntman: Hollywood with blockbuster-inspired missions from films and TV.

Jurassic World joins Fast & Furious, Back to the Future, Knight Rider, Miami Vice, and Death Race in the lineup.

Stuntman: Hollywood lets players chain jumps, drifts, and near-misses while driving iconic vehicles from hit franchises.

Saber Interactive has teamed with Universal Products & Experiences to bring new content to Stuntman: Hollywood, with the game receiving Jurassic World additions. The game hasn't even been released yet, and already it's lining up several iconic IPs across several films, with you in the driver's seat of different films and TV series doing outrageous stunts. The trailer above showcases you in the vehicles used to navigate the parks, evading dinosaurs and disasters along the way. Enjoy the trailer as we wait to find out more about the game's release.

Stuntman: Hollywood Reveals Jurassic World Content In Latest Trailer

This single-player action-racing game puts you in the driver's seat for thrilling cinematic stunts inspired by fan-favorite Universal Pictures films and NBCUniversal television series like Fast & Furious, Back to the Future, Knight Rider, Miami Vice, and more! The latest trailer offers a first look at Stuntman: Hollywood's Jurassic World adventure, featuring high-speed chases, spectacular stunts, and exciting encounters with iconic dinosaur special effects, set against one of cinema's most recognizable and awe-inspiring backdrops.

Step Into The World's Biggest Blockbusters: Stuntman: Hollywood puts you behind the wheel to pull off death-defying stunts—always in style! Take on iconic stunts inspired by fan-favorite Universal Pictures films and NBCUniversal TV shows like Jurassic World , Fast & Furious , Back to the Future , Knight Rider , Miami Vice , and Death Race .

Become a Stunt Legend: Chain together jumps, drifts, and near-misses as chaos unfolds around you, hitting every mark with precision. Rise through the ranks to become Hollywood's most in-demand stunt performer, unlocking new challenges, vehicles, and increasingly ambitious set pieces as you prove your mastery behind the wheel. Chase perfection and cement your reputation as a true legend of the screen.

Drive The Icons : Get behind the wheel of legendary vehicles like K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider and the Time Machine from Back to the Future, alongside a roster of high-speed supercars, muscle cars, and agile motorcycles. Built for precision, speed, and spectacle, every vehicle is designed to push your mastery to the limit.

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