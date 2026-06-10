Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: GPTRACK50 Inc., Stupid Never Dies

Stupid Never Dies Releases New Trailer With Release Window

Stupid Never Dies received a new trailer as the developers provided a Fall 2026 release window.

Article Summary Stupid Never Dies gets a second trailer, showing off more combat, mechanics, and characters ahead of its Fall 2026 release.

This 3D horror action RPG follows Davy, a zombie hero who vows to revive Julia and ask her out in a monster-ruled world.

Stupid Never Dies lets players steal enemy powers with Style Eat, unlocking 11 combat styles to tackle brutal fights.

Body Hack upgrades and the Davy Burst system let Davy reshape combat with custom gear, stat boosts, and wild abilities.

Indie game developer and publisher GPTRACK50 Inc. has released a new trailer for their 3D horror action RPG, Stupid Never Dies, while also providing a release window for the game. The trailer provides a deeper look at the action and many of the mechanics that go into the fighting portions of the game, while also introducing several of the game's characters beyond the main protagonist and his currently-dead sweetie. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be coming out sometime in Fall 2026.

Stupid Never Dies Prepares For Release Sometime This Fall

In the aftermath of the Great War, humanity teeters on the brink of extinction, and monsters rule the land. At the bottom rung of this society is Davy, a lowly zombie scraping by in a deserted shopping mall. One day, he discovers the human girl Julia frozen to death in a freezer…and falls in love at first sight. Motivated by his newfound crush, Davy finds his purpose in undeath: "Somehow I'm gonna bring her back to life, and then…I'm gonna ask her out!"

In a freak snack-cident, Davy then steals a meal that grants him strange and powerful new abilities. Spurred into action by the eccentric Dr. Frank, who dreams of restoring humanity, and supported by a cast of shady yet endearing allies, Davy sets out for the monster-filled dungeon with his new powers. Can this lovelorn underdog reclaim the world for humanity, revive Julia, and maybe even get his first girlfriend?!

Bite into enemies and steal their powers with Style Eat: Zombies don't just fight—they feast! Consume enemies' cores to steal their abilities and change Davy's appearance. In addition to Zombie Style, there are 10 more monster combat styles to unlock. Master using all 11 to deal with any and all foes!

Zombies don't just fight—they feast! Consume enemies' cores to steal their abilities and change Davy's appearance. In addition to Zombie Style, there are 10 more monster combat styles to unlock. Master using all 11 to deal with any and all foes! Modify your body with Body Hack: Zombies don't mind sacrificing a limb…or four. Rebuild yourself with Overtech to equip powerful weapons and gear to Davy's left arm, right arm, legs, and head. A proper loadout of Implants can make the difference between victory and defeat, so choose wisely.

Zombies don't mind sacrificing a limb…or four. Rebuild yourself with Overtech to equip powerful weapons and gear to Davy's left arm, right arm, legs, and head. A proper loadout of Implants can make the difference between victory and defeat, so choose wisely. Send your stats through the roof with Davy Burst: Build up this special power by landing attacks and performing feats in combat, then unleash it to overwrite the world with Davy's imagination while dramatically boosting his stats and abilities!

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