Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Subnautica 2, Unknown Worlds

Subnautica 2 Expands Co-Op Options In Latest Early Access Update

Subnautica 2 has been given a new update while the game is in Early Access, as the Buddy System Update expands the co-op options.

Article Summary Subnautica 2’s Buddy System Update expands Early Access co-op with stronger teamwork tools and smoother group survival.

Proximity voice chat adds spatial audio in Subnautica 2, making nearby teammates clearer as voices fade with distance.

A new revive system, emotes, shared inventory access, and better tags make Subnautica 2 co-op more tactical and social.

Unknown Worlds also donated $100K to The Ocean Cleanup, tying Subnautica 2’s ocean adventure to real-world conservation.

Unknown Worlds released a new update for Subnautica 2, as players can download the Buddy System Update while the game is in Early Access. The crux of this is to expand the game based on player feedback from working with other players, as they have made advances to strengthen communication and teamwork, making adventuring in the ever-dangerous ocean a little more fun. The studio also revealed that they have donated $100k to help clean up our oceans through the non-profit organization The Ocean Cleanup. We have more dev notes here, along with a couple of videos showing off the content, while the finer details can be found on Steam.

Subnautica 2 Brings The Teamwork With The Buddy System Update

Proximity Voice Chat: Proximity voice chat is the centerpiece of the update, applying distance-based spatial audio to player communication. Nearby teammates sound louder and more directional, while voices fade naturally as players drift apart.

Proximity voice chat is the centerpiece of the update, applying distance-based spatial audio to player communication. Nearby teammates sound louder and more directional, while voices fade naturally as players drift apart. New Revive System: A new revive system has also been added. When a player's health is depleted, they enter a downed state instead of dying immediately and can continue exploring if a teammate revives them within a limited window. The change raises the tension of deep-sea survival while making cooperation more meaningful.

A new revive system has also been added. When a player's health is depleted, they enter a downed state instead of dying immediately and can continue exploring if a teammate revives them within a limited window. The change raises the tension of deep-sea survival while making cooperation more meaningful. Communication and Teamwork Improvements: Communication and teamwork have improved in other ways as well. An emote system lets players signal one another without voice, and players can now access a teammate's inventory directly to hand over resources. Other improvements have been applied across cooperative play, including throwable location tags, the signal system, and base-building convenience.

Communication and teamwork have improved in other ways as well. An emote system lets players signal one another without voice, and players can now access a teammate's inventory directly to hand over resources. Other improvements have been applied across cooperative play, including throwable location tags, the signal system, and base-building convenience. Supporting Ocean Conservation: The Ocean Cleanup is a non-profit organization that develops and scales technologies to remove plastic pollution from the world's oceans. Unknown Worlds previously donated a portion of the proceeds from the original Subnautica to The Ocean Cleanup on World Environment Day in 2019, and has continued to support ocean conservation efforts since.

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