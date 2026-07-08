Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Subnautica 2, Unknown Worlds

Subnautica 2 Releases Adaptive Measures Update

Subnautica 2 has been given the new Adaptive Measures update while in Early Access, giving players new additions and improvements.

Article Summary Subnautica 2’s Adaptive Measures update expands Early Access with new Biomods, Biolabs, and passive slot unlocks.

Two new Biolabs in Coral Gardens and Axum Ruins raise Subnautica 2 Biomods from four to six abilities.

Subnautica 2 co-op gets cleaner audio log controls, letting players play PDA Databank entries manually.

Wrecks add new routes and oxygen puzzles, while sprinting, base-building, UI, and creature behavior all improve.

Unknown Worlds has released a new update for Subnautica 2 while the game is in Early Access, giving players new options with the Adaptive Measures. After having a successful EA launch that we're sure someone at Krafton is super happy they now have to pay a bonus on, the team has added some new items that expand a few areas of the current build, while also addressing issues brought up by players. We have the dev notes below, as well as the explainer video showing it off. You can find the game's full patch notes on their website.

It's Time To Apply Some Adaptive Measures in Subnautica 2

Expanded Biomods and New Biolabs: A major focus of the update is the Biomod system, which allows players to temporarily borrow traits from nearby creatures to enhance their abilities. The update adds two new Biolabs in the Coral Gardens and Axum Ruins, increasing the number of unlockable Biomods from four to six. Players can also unlock additional passive Biomod slots by scanning targets with the Bioscanner.

A major focus of the update is the Biomod system, which allows players to temporarily borrow traits from nearby creatures to enhance their abilities. The update adds two new Biolabs in the Coral Gardens and Axum Ruins, increasing the number of unlockable Biomods from four to six. Players can also unlock additional passive Biomod slots by scanning targets with the Bioscanner. Improved Co-op Audio and PDA Databank Controls: The update also improves how audio logs work in co-op. Audio logs will no longer play automatically when collected and can instead be played manually through the PDA Databank, the in-game archive that expands as players scan creatures and collect records throughout the world. This change helps prevent audio logs from automatically playing for other players during co-op sessions, creating a smoother shared experience.

Exploration, Survival, and Basebuilding Updates: Exploration and survival have also been updated. Wrecks now include additional routes and oxygen-based puzzles, while players can now sprint outside the water, including on the surface and inside bases. Base-building improvements include better placement for the Tadpole Dock and Fabricator, along with a new dedicated storage structure. Additional improvements have also been made across rendering, creature behavior, and the user interface.

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