Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: bbno$, Subway Surfers, SYBO

Subway Surfers Adds Viral Musician bbno$ As A Playable Character

Subway Surfers dropped a new playable character into the game as bbno$ will be rapping his way across the game starting next week.

Article Summary Subway Surfers adds viral rapper bbno$ as a playable character in the World Tour Buenos Aires update on September 14.

Players can use bbno$ in Subway Surfers and test their skills in the limited-time Subway Showdown game mode.

The Subway Surfers Buenos Aires event runs through October 4 with Santi Grafito, new outfits, boards, and rewards.

Subway Surfers also launches Collections on September 14, with Mid-Autumn Festival players getting a free Moon Board.

SYBO has revealed a new update coming to Subway Surfers next week: bbno$ will be added as a playable character. The team will launch the World Tour Buenos Aires content on September 14, and with it will come the Canadian rapper as an optional character to jump and skate with. You will be able to test your skills with him in the Subway Showdown game mode, which will also be added for a limited time. We have all the details below, along with a quote from the team about the content to come.

bbno$ Joins Subway Surfers as a New Playable Character

Alongside bbno$, the player-favorite World Tour event will bring players back to Buenos Aires, Argentina. From September 14 to October 4, players can run along the city's colorful streets and iconic cityscapes with a crew of art-obsessed surfers. The latest mega character, Santi Grafito, as well as new seasonal characters, outfits, boards, and other player profile items, will also be available. Subway Surfers is no stranger to celebrating standout artists, athletes, and celebrities. Demi Lovato, J Balvin, and more have all appeared as playable characters in the game. Subway Surfers will also be bringing additional content to the game, including:

On September 14, the new Collections feature will be available, allowing players to track their collection of content over nearly 15 years of Subway Surfers. They will earn a collection score based on the total amount of content unlocked, earning them cosmetic rewards like tiered profile frames.

From September 21-27, in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, players can claim the free in-game Moon Board.

"Over the years, Subway Surfers has influenced art and digital culture – and today, both are shaping the game itself," said Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO of SYBO. "Bringing a viral artist like bbno$ to the game during our stop in Buenos Aires – a city with art around every street corner – offers us the perfect opportunity to celebrate creatives of every kind. We're excited to not only see bbno$ in-game, but for fans to see and hear his art as they push for that next high score."

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