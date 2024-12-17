Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games, Summoners War | Tagged: Summoners War: Sky Arena

Summoners War: Sky Arena Releases 2024 Holiday Update

Summoners War: Sky Arena has a new update available right now for the holidays, as players have a few weeks to snag some special items

Article Summary Celebrate holidays with the Joyful Holiday Event in Summoners War: Sky Arena's latest update.

Earn exclusive rewards like LD Scrolls and collect Holiday Stockings for valuable items.

New Monsters, Nat 5 Specter Princess and Nat 4 Tomb Warden, feature boosted summon rates.

Join special events for Mystical Scrolls, Rainbowmon, and an exclusive Tomb Warden scroll.

Com2uS has a new update available right now for Summoners War: Sky Arena, as players can get into the holiday spirit with the game. Being called the Joyful Holiday Event, this brings in the usual array of items and events you expect from the game whenever they do one of these, but it comes with a holiday theme, so it doesn't feel tacked on or generic. Plus, they're doing some bonuses to the earnings to go the extra mile over the next two and a half weeks. We have more info from the developers below, and you can read the full patch notes on their website.

Summoners War: Sky Arena – Joyful Holiday Event

New and veteran players can claim high-value, sought-after rewards during this limited time, including valuable LD scrolls and exclusive 10th Anniversary scrolls! Until January 5, 2025, you can complete easy daily missions to collect Holiday Stockings. The more stockings you collect, the more Energy and Mana Stones you'll be rewarded. Plus, score LD Scrolls, 10-Year Special Scrolls, Devilmon, and more just to accrue the stockings! New Monsters are also crashing their way on the scene – Nat 5 Specter Princess and Nat 4 Tomb Warden. Their arrival comes alongside the Special Summon feature that boosts their summoning chances through Jan. 1. A limited-time event to celebrate their arrival offers various rewards, including Mystical Scrolls, Rainbowmon, and an exclusive scroll that guarantees a Nat 4 Tomb Warden.

[SP Summon] is a summon with a slightly higher summon rate than other summons for new Monsters. An [SP Summon] menu will be available for scrolls that can perform SP Summons during the event period. You can apply the [SP Summon] by marking the checkbox. [SP Summons] can be performed in all summons, except 10-Year Ancient Transcendence Scrolls, Ancient Transcendence Scrolls, Engraved Scrolls, Monster Piece Summons, Guild Summons, and SWC Scrolls. The summoning currency, scrolls, and Blessings used remain the same. The new Monsters can also be summoned with a fixed chance through a normal [Summon].

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!