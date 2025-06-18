Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sunset High

Sunset High Confirmed For Steam Release Next Week

Your crush is missing. Can you find them using time-bending mechanics and high school drama? Find out when Sunset High comes out next week

Article Summary Sunset High launches on Steam next week as a narrative-driven, time-loop adventure.

Unravel your crush's disappearance using time-bending mechanics and impactful choices.

Rewind decisions, fast-forward through loops, and level up multiple inner personas.

Encounter unique students from rival cliques as you investigate the school's mystery.

Indie game developer and publisher Turnip Games has confirmed they will release Sunset High for PC via Steam next week. This is an interesting narrative adventure game win which the crush of your high school life has gone missing after texting you last night, but now you're reliving the same day over and over. Can you find out where they are and what's happened while using time-bending mechanics? That's the plot of the game, which will be released on June 23, 2025. For now, enjoy the trailer, and you can try a free demo on Steam if you're impatient.

Sunset High

Sunset High is a 2D, story-rich, choose-your-own-adventure game set to release in 2025. Get to the bottom of the mystery by playing students against each other, rewinding your decisions, and leveling up the protagonist's inner personas as you navigate the cliques and social dilemmas of being a student trapped in a time loop. As you loop, change the course of the timeline as you explore different outcomes all in the service of the mystery. Enter the halls in this narrative-driven noir.

A Boundary-Pushing Narrative: See how the medium of video games can push narratives in unexpected places. Become the detective, figure out where K_____ is, see how your choices matter, and play with all the interesting mechanics that tie with each other thematically to create ludonarrative resonance.

Rewind Any Decision: What better way to solve a mystery than being able to rewind your actions and witness what could have been if you had asked that question instead of the one you chose? Our rewind system is fully integrated and lets you rewind as long as you want in order to see how the consequences of your actions play out differently. Not happy with an outcome? Rewind and see how the consequences change.

Fast-Follow Through the Time Loop: Conversely, being stuck in a time loop can be tedious. Control the flow of time and fast-forward to critical moments of the game to see the butterfly effect of your actions. Become a time lord.

Personas: No one really knows anyone, do they? The way you think about yourself will never be the same as how a stranger views you, your best friend, or your parents. Perhaps we are a multitude of individuals living as one. Develop your detective persona as you listen to a particular voice inside your head to help crack the mystery. Level them up and unlock more opportunities to interact with the world.

Meet the Students: Get to know your fellow students, each of whom represents one of the cliques that run the halls of Sunset High. Ambrose the Nerd, Ava the Prep, Bobby the Slacker, Bronwyn the Jock, and Dee the Punk. All with their own personalities, wants, and desires.

