Posted in: Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: Bomberman, Panic Bomber W, Super Bomberman Collection

Super Bomberman Collection Adds Panic Bomber W in Free Update

The Super Bomberman Collection has been given a new game as part of a totally free update, as you're getting the rare Panic Bomber W.

Article Summary Super Bomberman Collection gets a free update, adding the rare Panic Bomber W to the Bomberman lineup.

Originally released only in Japan for Super Famicom in 1995, Panic Bomber W now arrives officially in English.

The 1-4 player Bomberman puzzle game focuses on chain reactions, bomb attacks, and powerful Big Bomb strategy.

The update also adds Panic Bomber W music to BOMB Radio, expanding the retro Bomberman collection experience.

Super Bomberman Collection just got a free update, adding one of the rarest games in the franchise, as players now have access to Panic Bomber W. Never heard of it? We don't blame you! The game was created by the original developer, Hudson Soft, as a puzzle title featuring characters and other items from the series. It was only released in Japan in 1995 for the Super Famicom, and sure, if you happen to have that console, you might have played it. But beyond emulators, it has never been officially released beyond Japan… until now!

Best we can tell (because we've never played it, either), this is the original game presented with an English translation for the menus. The title is for 1-4 players, as you'll attack opponents with chain reactions and Big Bombs after clearing stuff out of your particular area, which appear when your meter is filled. We have more info below as the update is available right now on all platforms.

Do You Have What It Takes To Conquer Panic Bomber W?

Panic Bomber W is a competitive puzzle game featuring chain reactions, bomb attacks, and strategic gameplay built around the powerful "Big Bomb." The game offers a distinct competitive experience and a different kind of excitement from traditional Bomberman titles. The update also adds music from Panic Bomber W to the "BOMB Radio" feature, allowing players to enjoy the game's classic tracks and relive nostalgic memories both during and outside of gameplay.

About Super Bomberman Collection

Super Bomberman Collection brings together all five games in the Super Bomberman series released between 1993 and 1997, including titles previously exclusive to Japan, alongside the original Bomberman and Bomberman II. The collection enhances these classics with modern features such as Save/Load Anytime and Rewind, as well as Boss Rush, BOMB Radio and a Gallery featuring approximately 200 character illustrations from across the series.

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