Posted in: Games, SEGA, Super Monkey Ball, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo Switch 2, Super Monkey Ball Triple Pack

Super Monkey Ball Triple Pack Arrives on November 10 for Switch 2

Super Monkey Ball Triple Pack will bring three of the franchise's latest games together in one title for Nintendo Switch 2 on November 10.

Article Summary Super Monkey Ball Triple Pack rolls onto Nintendo Switch 2 on November 10, bundling three recent games in one release.

The collection includes Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD, Banana Mania, and Banana Rumble for $40.

SEGA says the Super Monkey Ball Triple Pack will be a physical-only launch at major retailers in the US and Canada.

Players can expect solo stages, party games, co-op, and online multiplayer across the three Super Monkey Ball titles.

SEGA revealed a new collection for the Super Monkey Ball series, as Super Monkey Ball Triple Pack will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on November 10. This particular release will be a full compilation of all three Nintendo Switch titles, as you'll get Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, and Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble in a single title. While they weren't specific about the finer details, we're hoping this will include all DLC and updates released for them at once. The one catch is that the game will get a physical-only release at major retailers in the United States and Canada, going for $40.

Three For One! Super Monkey Ball Triple Pack Arrives This November

Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD

Head back into the fantastical world of Super Monkey Ball and take back your bananas from the space alien pirate king, Captain Crabuchin. Race through over 100 colorful stages and challenge your friends and family to 10 fan-favorite Party Games! Feeling like the fastest, most maneuverable monkey around? Try out Time Attack mode or the grueling Decathlon endurance run! Will you make it onto the scoreboard?

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Roll through wondrous worlds with AiAi and friends as you race to stop monkey mad scientist Dr. Bad-Boon from blowing up Jungle Island! Join the all-star monkey team of AiAi, MeeMee, GonGon, Baby, YanYan, and Doctor as you bounce, tilt, and roll your way across hundreds of delightfully crafted levels and mazes. It's monkey business for the gang as you take down Dr. Bad-Boon and steal back your beloved bananas!

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

Join AiAi and friends in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, where you and up to 16 players can compete online across multiple game modes as you aim to become Top Banana! You can also work together with your favorite bunch in 4-player cooperative mode, or slip into a wonderfully crafted story in the all-new Adventure Mode experience!

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