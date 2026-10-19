Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Double Stallion, Surfpunk, vendetta

Surfpunk Officially Releases a Steam Next Fest Demo

Get ready to crash an island, loot the place, and escape on the waves as Surfpunk has released an official Steam Next Fest demo

Article Summary Surfpunk has dropped a free Steam Next Fest demo, letting players sample its 1-4 player co-op action-looter gameplay.

Battle through a monster-infested archipelago, scavenge valuable Evress, and escape each run on a massive tsunami.

Surfpunk blends surf-and-slash combat with four weapon classes, including swords, pistols, anchors, and guitars.

Procedurally generated islands, online co-op, and deep Raider progression make every Surfpunk mission feel fresh.

Double Stallion and Vendetta have launched a free demo of their upcoming game Surfpunk as part of Steam Next Fest this week. The game is a 1-4 player co-op action-looter in which you'll scavenge across a massive, monster-infested archipelago, beating up enemies and taking whatever you can grab before a tsunami heads in and helps you escape on the waves. You can check out more below, as the game currently has no launch date.

Hang-Ten While Stealing Hundreds in Surfpunk

Centuries ago, Evora faced an intense cataclysm; most of humanity was wiped out, and what little remained were met by a majorly flooded planet, forcing all survivors into a new, nautical era. As if that weren't enough, they must also contend with the Sumi: dark, ink-like creatures that now infest the ruins of the old world. In long-forgotten waters, a massive archipelago was recently discovered. Though ridden with Sumi, this "Fallen World" is also filled with precious Evress—an ancient, renewable energy source, capable of fueling the seafaring technology the world now depends on. There's just one catch: the Sumi are drawn to Evress, too. That's where the Raiders come in.

Part-surfer-part-pirate, the Raiders are all badass. As a Raider, you'll launch from the Beastship in search of Evress. As your crew Surfs 'n Slashes across dangerous islands in your search for ancient treasure, be sure to keep your high-speed "Rushboard" handy—you'll need it to surf on the massive tsunamis headed your way. Every mission is a chance to bring home treasure, upgrade your arsenal, and make your crew into a stronger set of Raiders. Even in this broken world, life is better when you face the chaos together.

Four-Player Online Co-Op: Work together with up to three friends or go solo across the massive, monster-infested remains of the old world. Through working together to overcome the odds, you and your crew can prove yourselves the most legendary pirate-surfers in the sea.

Work together with up to three friends or go solo across the massive, monster-infested remains of the old world. Through working together to overcome the odds, you and your crew can prove yourselves the most legendary pirate-surfers in the sea. Surf 'n Slash Combat: Hack, slash, shoot, smash, and shred through swarms of Sumi—they're all that stand between you and treasures undiscovered.

Hack, slash, shoot, smash, and shred through swarms of Sumi—they're all that stand between you and treasures undiscovered. Four Distinct Weapon Classes: On your mission to retrieve Evress, you'll need a weapon to defend yourself from the Sumi that infest the isles. Master the sword, pistols, anchor, or guitar; each one featuring unique abilities, movement, and team roles.

On your mission to retrieve Evress, you'll need a weapon to defend yourself from the Sumi that infest the isles. Master the sword, pistols, anchor, or guitar; each one featuring unique abilities, movement, and team roles. Surf , Shred, Scavenge: To navigate the isles, you'll need to use your Rushboard. Surf between islands and tow your loot barge between destinations, taking in the sights of the passing ruins of the old world as you do.

To navigate the isles, you'll need to use your Rushboard. between islands and tow your loot barge between destinations, taking in the sights of the passing ruins of the old world as you do. An Ever-Changing World: With dozens of procedurally generated islands to explore each quest, no two missions are ever the same.

With dozens of procedurally generated islands to explore each quest, no two missions are ever the same. Deep Raider Progression: Each mission will progress you in becoming a better Raider; unlock new skills, modifiers, gear, attributes, cosmetics, and higher difficulties.

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