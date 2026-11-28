Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Castilva Games, Harbor, Wandering Wizard

Survival Game Harbor Announces New December Alpha Playtest

The first-person PvP survival game Harbor is getting an Alpha Playtest this week, as players can sign up to try it out from December 3-6.

Article Summary Harbor will hold a new Alpha Playtest from December 3-6, with sign-ups now open through the game’s Player.gg page.

The Harbor test adds four new biomes, an 11.2-kilometer metro system, and an underwater sea to explore.

Players can use a two-person submarine, build through a 219-node tech tree, and trade goods with a camel caravan.

Harbor’s new supply plane event appears about every 40 minutes, but shooting it down halts drops for two hours.

Wandering Wizard and Castilva Games have confirmed they'll be hosting a new Alpha Playtest for their upcoming first-person PvP survival game Harbor. The test will allow players to experience the current build and test it against others online, while the team takes notes on everything that's working and what needs improvement. Those who wish to take part in the test, which will run from December 3-6, can sign up for it on the game's Player.gg page. We have more details from the devs about what to expect from it, as the game will eventually come out in Early Access sometime in 2027.

The Alpha Playtest Is Scheduled For December 3-6

The latest test introduces a substantial expansion to the world, including four new biomes, an 11.2-kilometer underground metro system, and an underwater sea waiting to be explored. Players can dive to depths of 250 meters aboard a two-person submarine, uncover hidden wrecks, and search for valuable resources found throughout the newly expanded environments. Survival also comes with new ways to fight, progress, and compete.

A 219-node technology tree introduces new weapons, armor, explosives, and base upgrades, while a camel caravan allows players to transport goods and participate in a player-driven trading economy. One of the biggest new features puts the entire server in the crosshairs: a supply plane passing over the map approximately every 40 minutes. Players can use rockets to disable its engines and send it crashing down, claiming three crates of loot in the wreckage. However, shooting it down also suspends routine supply drops for everyone for two hours.

About Harbor

Harbor is a first-person PvP survival game in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Scavenge, craft, and build a base you can upgrade and defend. Team up, raid other players, and chase down the War Truck and Blackrail train. Harbor is the only safe zone. Die out there, and you can lose everything you carry.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!