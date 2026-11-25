Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Surviving Mars, Video Games | Tagged: Haemimont Games, Surviving Mars: Relaunched

Surviving Mars: Relaunched Reveals New Machine Utopia Expansion

Surviving Mars: Relaunched has confirmed a new major expansion is on the way, as Machine Utopia will arrive on December 9

Article Summary Surviving Mars: Relaunched gets the Machine Utopia expansion on December 9, adding a new automation-focused colony path.

Machine Utopia lets Surviving Mars players build Robotics Hubs, generate Compute, and even run colonies with no humans.

New mining in Surviving Mars includes strip-mining extractors, plus Smelters and Foundries to process heavy waste.

The expansion also adds freight and passenger train stations, a Roboticist Commander, and new colony policies.

Paradox Interactive Haemimont Games have revealed the next major expansion for Surviving Mars: Relaunched, as the robots take over production in the Machine Utopia expansion. As you might suspect, this is an industry-and automation-focused update to the game, as you'll build robotics hubs for the machines to carry out a lot of the more dangerous tasks that humans can't easily do, while furthering your colony at faster and more productive rates. We have more details below, as the content will be available separately (most likely for $10 as a DLC) and as part of the Ultimate Edition and Prime Mission expansion pass.

Welcome To The Machine: What's Inside the Machine Utopia Expansion

Machine Utopia brings automation to Surviving Mars: Relaunched in all-new ways, allowing players to build a new Martian colony where machines do the heavy lifting. Staff workplaces with robots and allow your automatic residents to handle the hazardous work, or try running a colony with no humans at all. Extract vast resources with blast mining, and keep the freight moving with an expanded train network.

New Buildings, including Data Centers to generate Compute, and Robotics Hubs to spend Compute on robot colonists

New Mining Options that reshape the very terrain with massive strip-mining extractors, and Smelters and Foundries to repurpose the heavy waste output

New Train Stations allowing players to design lines specifically for freight or passengers, and run rails from the surface to the underground

New Colony Choices including a Roboticist Commander, the Post-Work Collective Sponsor, and new policies

About Surviving Mars: Relaunched

Welcome home! Your mission: colonize Mars and survive the process, from exploration and infrastructure to welcoming human colonists and achieving long-term stability. There are new challenges to overcome, new strategies to plan, and now with an upgraded look and feel for a new generation of explorers. All you need for this relaunched mission to create a thriving Martian settlement is a steady supply of resources, oxygen, decades of training, experience with sandstorms… and a curious attitude to discover the purpose of those weird black cubes that appeared out of nowhere. With a bit of sprucing up, this place is going to be awesome!

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