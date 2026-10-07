Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: PM Studios, Table Flip Simulator, YummyYummyTummy

Table Flip Simulator Adds Three New Levels of Mayhem

Table Flip Simulator has been given a new update with three new levels for you to rage out at, including a comic book convention.

Article Summary Table Flip Simulator gets a free DLC update with three new levels: Triassic Park, Midtown Comic-Con, and Scramble Station.

Each new Table Flip Simulator stage adds fresh puzzles, chaotic challenges, and more tables to launch in physics-based mayhem.

New level items expand the Table Flip Simulator editor, letting players build and share custom destruction-filled stages online.

The free Table Flip Simulator DLC is available now on PC via Steam and consoles, adding more ways to rage and wreck.

YummyYummyTummy and PM Studios have given Table Flip Simulator a free DLC update, as you can now rage out across three new levels. Players can now rage their way across Triassic Park, Midtown Comic-Con, and Scramble Station, each of them coming with new challenges to overcome, new puzzles to solve, and new tables to launch into the sky. You can read the dev notes below as the DLC is available now on PC via Steam and all three consoles.

Flip Tables On Three New Levels!

All three of the new levels also add in-game items players can use to not only make, but also share their own custom levels via Table Flip Simulator's in-game level editor. With the level editor, players will now be able to upload their creations for other players to wreak havoc on!

Triassic Park: Welcome to Triassic Park (no relation to any other dinosaur themed park) where a player's job is to feed dinosaurs or cause a second extinction with world-shaking table flips!

Welcome to Triassic Park (no relation to any other dinosaur themed park) where a player's job is to feed dinosaurs or cause a second extinction with world-shaking table flips! Midtown Comic-Con: Visit Midtown Comic-Con and help fans dress up for the show or flip tables at price-gouging vendors.

Visit Midtown Comic-Con and help fans dress up for the show or flip tables at price-gouging vendors. Scramble Station: Head to Scramble Station, inspired by rush hour commutes, where players can help commuters make it to their train or ruin their day by causing complete chaos during their commute.

About Table Flip Simulator

This physics-based puzzler turns everyday frustration into cathartic destruction as you throw, smash, and flip tables through levels inspired by modern life. Your adventure begins with a bad day at work, when your boss demands you work overtime on your birthday, and escalates into a heroic journey to become the President of the most powerful nation on Earth: Antarctica.

Wreck the world to unlock dozens of costumes and new playable levels. Make coffee as a barista, survive teaching a class of high school students, and prove your throwing mastery in ridiculous boss battles where you can tussle with a college professor. Each imaginative level encourages experimentation, creative destruction to rack up points, all alongside a cast of quirky characters.

Want to crank the chaos even higher? Build your own fully destructible stages with the in-game level editor. Turn real-life frustrations into unhinged playgrounds of destruction! Then share your masterpieces online for other players to play.

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