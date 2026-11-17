Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Calame, Nextale Games

Tactical RPG Calame Announced For February 2027 Launch

The new tactical RPG Calame has been given a February 2027 release window, along with a new trailer and a free demo on Steam.

Article Summary Calame is targeting a February 2027 launch, and Nextale Games revealed the release window with a new trailer.

A free Calame demo is live on Steam now, letting players try the current build while the final release date is still pending.

Calame centers on a rebellion split between Kenmare and the Panthers, with your choices shaping the war and its outcome.

Calame’s Correction mechanic lets you alter terrain mid-battle, while 15 playable characters drive squad tactics and builds.

Nextale Games has confirmed that their new tactical RPG title Calame has a release window, as the team is aiming to release it in February 2027. The team dropped the news with an all-new trailer showing off a lot of what's to come, as well as releasing a free demo to try the current build of the game on Steam. Enjoy checking out the gameplay int he video above as we now wait to find out what the actual release date will be.

Calame Aims For a February 2027 Launch

One Rebellion, two visions. On one side, Kenmare fights for the freedom of the people; on the other, the Panthers fight to reclaim the throne. Their alliance is a matter of survival; their visions of the future are utterly irreconcilable. You lead both forces, mediating their tensions and deciding which vision will ultimately define the Rebellion.

Calame breaks the typical tactical mold with its groundbreaking "Correction" feature – an innovative strategy mechanic letting you rewrite and manipulate the battlefield mid-combat! Players aren't limited to fighting on the map. They can actively alter the terrain mid-combat, turning the environment itself into a dynamic weapon to overcome seemingly hopeless odds. Clear a path, collapse a bridge, cut off reinforcements… change the fate of battle at a critical moment and accept the consequences.

Every decisive event leaves its mark on the Rebellion's Chronicle. The world and your companions react to how you wage war, impacting future missions, relationships, and the unfolding story while unlocking powerful traits that reshape the squad's playstyle. Recruit up to 15 playable characters, each with their own signature weapons, skills, and evolutions. Players can customize their army utilizing a diverse roster of melee specialists, ranged fighters, mages, and support classes to trigger devastating party combinations.

Deep Handcrafted Tactics: Master positioning, facing, and intricate class synergies with a diverse roster of heroes.

Master the "Correction" Mechanic: Use the power of the Legend to dynamically alter the battlefield terrain mid-fight.

Impactful Choice & Alignment: Every narrative and strategic decision permanently shapes your army's stats, relationships, and the story.

Rich RPG Progression: Unlock powerful skills, level up your squad, and discover legendary gear between battles.

Command an Impossible Alliance: Lead two rival factions with radically different ideologies and playstyles.

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