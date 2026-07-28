Posted in: Card Games, Games, SNK, Tabletop | Tagged: Scorpion Masqué, Tag Team: SNK Arcade Legends

Tag Team: SNK Arcade Legends Card Game Reveals Terry Bogard

The new Tag Team: SNK Arcade Legends auto-battler card game has started revealing characters, starting with Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury.

Article Summary Tag Team: SNK Arcade Legends begins its fighter reveals with Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury leading the lineup.

Christian Kudahl’s two-player auto-battler card game draws on SNK classics like Fatal Fury, KOF, and Samurai Shodown.

Tag Team: SNK Arcade Legends will reveal one new fighter each month through 2026 ahead of its 2027 release.

Early Tag Team: SNK Arcade Legends pre-orders include bonus fighter Iori Yagami with board, deck, and draft card.

Scorpion Masqué has revealed the first character coming to the new Tag Team: SNK Arcade Legends, as Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury joins the game. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this new auto-battler card title has been designed by Christian Kudahl, working with SNK and using an array of fighters from their game library, to create a unique battle card game where two players each take a character to fight each other. The game won't be available until 2027, but when it does go up for pre-order, early buyers will get one additional Fighter: Iori Yagami — from The King of Fighters, including his Fighter board, 10-card deck, and 1 Draft Card. We have more info below, as a new character will be revealed every month for the rest of 2026.

Terry Bogard Joins Tag Team: SNK Arcade Legends

Tag Team: SNK Arcade Legends is designed by Christian Kudahl (Agent Avenue, Mindbug, Final Titan), based on an original concept by Gricha German and Corentin Lebrat, under an official license from SNK Corporation. As a reminder, Tag Team is a two-player fighting game inspired by the iconic arcade fighting games of the 1990s. The collaboration with SNK is therefore a perfect fit for the game's DNA. Tag Team: SNK Arcade Legends will feature six Fighters, including Terry Bogard from the FATAL FURY series. The other five characters, from The King of Fighters, Samurai Shodown, and Fatal Fury, will be revealed one at a time, once per month.

This exclusive pre-order offer is available only through the Scorpion Masqué store until the game's release. If any stock remains after launch, the pre-order bonus may also be available at conventions with any purchase. However, availability is not guaranteed. The Scorpion Masqué team is all the more proud of this collaboration, which is fueled by its passion for video game culture and the world of arcade fighting games.

The Fighters in Tag Team: SNK Arcade Legends are original creations designed by Christian Kudahl, inspired by the iconic fighters from SNK franchises. Their powers and play styles were developed to faithfully reflect the essence and personalities of the heroes from The King of Fighters, Samurai Shodown, and Fatal Fury.

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