Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: AllPlay, Phantom Ink

Take Ouija To a New Level As Fighting Mediums in Phantom Ink

Ouija not good enough for your Halloween board gaming? Take it to the next level as battling Mediums trying to contact spirits in Phantom Ink

Article Summary Phantom Ink turns séance-style word guessing into a competitive board game where rival Mediums race to decode a spirit message.

Teams ask hidden questions while Spirits answer one letter at a time, creating tense deduction and clever mind games.

Shout “Silencio!” to cut off your Spirit before revealing too much, then use the other team’s clues to guess first.

Phantom Ink blends teamwork, strategy, and party-game laughs, and it’s available now from AllPlay for $19.

Do you like the fun of Ouija but don't think it's competitive enough? Then you might enjoy taking it to a new level of competition with Phantom Ink. AllPlay has released this new tabletop title in which you and other players compete as rival Mediums trying to get the dead to contact you by any means necessary. The person who is able to decipher what the dead are saying the fastest will get a leg up on the others, but you can also silence them so your opponents don't stand a chance. We have more details about the game below, as it's on sale now for $19.

Battle Other Mediums in Phantom Ink

Play as rival groups of Mediums holding a séance to most quickly decipher a mysterious message from the Spirits beyond. Each team of Mediums takes turns asking their Spirit Questions about the secret message. The Spirits answer their question one letter at a time until strategically stopped by one of their teammates. The other team sees the opposing team's Spirit's answers, but not the questions! The game ends when a team has successfully deduced the Spirits' secret message. Can you use the other team's half-finished answers to discover the answer?

UNRAVEL THE SPIRIT'S MESSAGE: Become a Medium in this thrilling séance-themed word game! Rival teams compete to decipher a secret word provided by the Spirits. You must ask the right questions and interpret the Spirit's answers—but be careful: the Spirits only provide one letter at a time!

Become a Medium in this thrilling séance-themed word game! Rival teams compete to decipher a secret word provided by the Spirits. You must ask the right questions and interpret the Spirit's answers—but be careful: the Spirits only provide one letter at a time! STRATEGIC DEDUCTION & TEAMWORK: This is a game of high-stakes word association. Your team sees the Spirit's letters, but you must strategically shout "Silencio!" to stop the Spirit before you reveal too much to the opposing team. Can you use the other team's half-finished answers to deduce the secret word first?

This is a game of high-stakes word association. Your team sees the Spirit's letters, but you must strategically shout "Silencio!" to stop the Spirit before you reveal too much to the opposing team. Can you use the other team's half-finished answers to deduce the secret word first? THE HILARIOUS "SILENCIO" MOMENT: When your teammate yells "Silencio!" but you realize you have no idea what the Spirit was trying to spell, prepare for pure comedy. Phantom Ink thrives on those moments of hubris where your best-laid plans lead to a hilarious guess.

When your teammate yells "Silencio!" but you realize you have no idea what the Spirit was trying to spell, prepare for pure comedy. Phantom Ink thrives on those moments of hubris where your best-laid plans lead to a hilarious guess. A NEW CLASSIC FOR WORD GAME FANS: If you love Codenames, Decrypto, or So Clover, this is your next favorite game. It features a simple, approachable ruleset that's perfect for game nights, and includes exciting extra rounds where the ghosts are forced to reveal more letters, completely shifting the game's dynamic.

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