Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dark Dark Goose, Hyperdrop

Take Pachinko To a Whole New Level With HyperDrop

Play the game of Pachinko in a totally different light as Devolver Digital has revealed HyperDrop, coming sometime in 2027.

Article Summary HyperDrop is a neon-soaked pachinko roguelite from Dark Dark Goose and Devolver Digital, launching on PC in 2027.

Build a high-scoring pegboard with wild upgrades that split balls, bend gravity, trigger explosions, and rewind time.

Choose drop spots strategically, combine peg and ball powers, and survive tougher stages, modifiers, and boss battles.

A free HyperDrop demo is live on Steam now, offering a first look at its endless chaos and dynamic electronic soundtrack.

Dark Dark Goose and Devolver Digital have announced a new game heading into Gamescom 2026, as they unveiled HyperDrop for the first time. This is a more extreme version of the game pachinko, as they have given it a neon coloring, tons of mechanics, and a sense of a never-ending game, where all you need is just one more drop to make all the difference. Enjoy the trailer, info, and screenshots here from the team as the game is currently aiming to be released sometime in 2027 for PC via Steam, with a free demo currently available.

HyperDrop Brings Pachinko To a New Extreme

In this hypnotic, pachinko-inspired roguelite, you'll turn an empty pegboard into an unstoppable scoring machine. Upgrade pegs to grant them incredible perks, including splitting your ball into multiple balls, sending balls back to the top of the board, sucking them into physics-defying gravity wells, or triggering explosions that can ripple across the board. Upgrade your balls – doubling them in size, infusing them with volatile energy, making them sticky, or giving them extra bounce to increase your point-scoring possibilities – and unleash unique balls, each with different properties and physics behaviors.

Pick your drop spot, release your ball, and watch the chaos unfold as you bend gravity, rewind time, trigger explosions, and chain together peg effects to keep the action going for as long as possible. But even in the midst of all this physics madness, you're still in control, strategically placing pegs and choosing upgrades to maximize your point-scoring potential. Progress through increasingly difficult stages filled with unique modifiers and boss battles that force you to rethink your build. Finish a run, then take on new challenges with alternate board layouts and fresh ways to play – all while enjoying neon-soaked visuals and a pulsing electronic soundtrack that evolves dynamically as your score increases.

Just. One. More. Drop

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