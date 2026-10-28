Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Critical Reflex, Denkiworks, Tanuki: Pon's Summer

Tanuki: Pon's Summer Delivers a November 10 Launch Date

Tanuki: Pon's Summer has been given an official release date as the game will arrive on both PC and consoles on November 10.

Article Summary Tanuki: Pon's Summer launches November 10 on PC and consoles, giving the BMX mail-delivery adventure a firm date.

Play as Pon, a part-time postal tanuki exploring a colorful Japanese island and restoring the Great Tanuki Shrine.

Deliver letters and packages by BMX, master over 100 trick challenges, and discover new routes across the island.

Befriend townsfolk through sushi, baseball, and sumo minigames to earn rewards and prepare for the summer festival.

Critical Reflex and Denkiworks have finally come together on a proper launch date for Tanuki: Pon's Summer, as the game will arrive on PC and consoles on November 10. We were originally supposed to get the game sometime last year, but as development went on, it got pushed back so they could work on it more and give us the proper experience of a tanuki postal delivery driver making sick moves on his BMX while getting work done around town. With the news came some new images and info, which we have for you here, while we wait the next two weeks out for its arrival!

Special Delivery! Tanuki: Pon's Summer Arrives on November 10

Meet Pon, a part-time mail-delivery tanuki and full-time show-off trying to restore the Great Tanuki Shrine for the festival of a lifetime by summer's end. Explore a picturesque Japanese island brought to life with colorful artwork, and take part in minigames galore. Deliver mail, pull off sweet BMX tricks, help and befriend the townsfolk, join fun summertime activities and sports, make sushi, and so much more in TANUKI: Pon's Summer!

Deliver the Mail in Style : Hop on your BMX and deliver letters and packages to the quirky inhabitants of a fictional Japanese island. Packages vary in size, weight, and shape, so it's up to you to figure out how to get everything to its final destination.

The Island Is Your Playground: Explore the island on two wheels, launching off ramps, grinding along rails, and stringing together tricks and combos as you discover new routes, radical heights, and everything in between. Chase the satisfaction of a perfect landing across over 100 BMX challenges.

Befriend Townsfolk with Summer Activities : As you build up friendship and loyalty with the island's residents, they'll invite you to a wide range of sports and activities. Make sushi, join a baseball game, step into the sumo ring, and discover what else your new friends have going on. Every activity brings opportunities to earn rewards for the shrine, and more reasons to get attached to the people who live here.

Restore the Shrine to Glory : Build, upgrade and decorate the shrine with the money and items you earn through deliveries and activities, all to get it ready in time for the big festival at the end of summer! Choose the details that make it yours, and watch your summer's work take shape. When the Great Tanuki Festival arrives, you'll have somewhere special to welcome the people you've spent the season getting to know.

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