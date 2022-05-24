Tapu Koko, Lele, Bulu, & Fini Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players

The first four Alolan Legendaries to arrive in Pokémon GO are coming back to close out the Season of Alola. Joining Tapu Fini who is currently in raids today are Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, and Tapu Bulu. Normally, we would publish a raid guide for every time a Pokémon is featured, but considering these four will all be appearing at once, read below for a special catch-all raid guide that will walk you through the top counters for each one of these Island Deities of Alola.

Defeat Tapu Koko in Pokémon GO

Top 10 overall counters:

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake Shadow Nidoking: Poison Jab, Earth Power

10 more non-Mega and non-Shadow counters:

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power Regigigas: Poison-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Defeat Tapu Lele in Pokémon GO

Top 10 overall counters:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Sludge Bomb Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head Scizor: Bullet Punch, Iron Head

10 more non-Mega and non-Shadow counters:

Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb Burn Drive Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball Gengar: Shadow Claw, Sludge Bomb Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Trevenant: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball Purified Apex Ho-Oh: Steel Wing, Sacred Fire++

Defeat Tapu Bulu in Pokémon GO

Top 10 overall counters:

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Mega Gengar: Hex, Sludge Bomb Shadow Victreebel: Acid, Sludge Bomb Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Shadow Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb Shadow Skuntank: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Shadow Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot Toxicroak: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn Gengar: Hex, Sludge Bomb

10 more non-Mega and non-Shadow counters:

Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb Scolipede: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb Salazzle: Poison Jab, Sludge Wave Galarian Slowbro: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Skuntank: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot Alolan Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot Purified Apex Ho-Oh: Poison-type Hidden Power, Sacred Fire++ Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Defeat Tapu Fini in Pokémon GO

Top 10 overall counters:

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt Shadow Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

10 more non-Mega and non-Shadow counters:

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Roserade: Poison Jab, Grass Knot Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot Luxray: Spark, Wild Charge Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb