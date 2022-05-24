Tapu Koko, Lele, Bulu, & Fini Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players
The first four Alolan Legendaries to arrive in Pokémon GO are coming back to close out the Season of Alola. Joining Tapu Fini who is currently in raids today are Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, and Tapu Bulu. Normally, we would publish a raid guide for every time a Pokémon is featured, but considering these four will all be appearing at once, read below for a special catch-all raid guide that will walk you through the top counters for each one of these Island Deities of Alola.
Defeat Tapu Koko in Pokémon GO
Top 10 overall counters:
- Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb
- Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze
- Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run
- Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Shadow Nidoking: Poison Jab, Earth Power
10 more non-Mega and non-Shadow counters:
- Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb
- Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power
- Regigigas: Poison-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact
- Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze
- Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
Defeat Tapu Lele in Pokémon GO
Top 10 overall counters:
- Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Sludge Bomb
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
- Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball
- Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Scizor: Bullet Punch, Iron Head
10 more non-Mega and non-Shadow counters:
- Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb
- Burn Drive Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb
- Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
- Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball
- Gengar: Shadow Claw, Sludge Bomb
- Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Trevenant: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Purified Apex Ho-Oh: Steel Wing, Sacred Fire++
Defeat Tapu Bulu in Pokémon GO
Top 10 overall counters:
- Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Mega Gengar: Hex, Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Victreebel: Acid, Sludge Bomb
- Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Skuntank: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot
- Toxicroak: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Gengar: Hex, Sludge Bomb
10 more non-Mega and non-Shadow counters:
- Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb
- Scolipede: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Salazzle: Poison Jab, Sludge Wave
- Galarian Slowbro: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Skuntank: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot
- Alolan Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot
- Purified Apex Ho-Oh: Poison-type Hidden Power, Sacred Fire++
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
Defeat Tapu Fini in Pokémon GO
Top 10 overall counters:
- Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb
- Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge
- Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge
- Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant
- Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge
- Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt
- Shadow Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant
10 more non-Mega and non-Shadow counters:
- Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip
- Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt
- Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Roserade: Poison Jab, Grass Knot
- Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge
- Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot
- Luxray: Spark, Wild Charge
- Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt
- Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb