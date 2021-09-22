Tasks & Rewards For Meloetta Special Research In Pokémon GO
It's happening, trainers. The Fashion Week 2021 is now live in Pokémon GO. This event features new and returning costumed Pokémon and the release of Furfrou which will be the first species to include a new region-based form-changing mechanic. One of the most major aspects of the event is that it will bring with it the global and free release of Meloetta, this year's GO Fest Mythical Pokémon, through Special Research for those who did not participate in GO Fest 2021.
These are the full tasks and rewards for the Finding Your Voice Special Research questline in Pokémon GO. Note that the Meloetta encounter will only offer Candy to trainers who did already encounter and catch Meloetta at GO Fest 2021:
Finding Your Voice Page 1 of 6
- Take a snapshot of your buddy: 1000 XP
- Catch 30 Normal-type Pokémon: Glameow encounter
- Evolve 15 Pokémon: 30 Poké Balls
- REWARDS: Eevee encounter, 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust
Finding Your Voice Page 2 of 6
- Use 30 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 1000 XP
- Earn 5 Candies walking with your Buddy: 1 Poffin
- Give your buddy 3 treats: Chansey encounter
- REWARDS: Slugma encounter, 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust
Finding Your Voice Page 3 of 6
- Win 3 Gym Battles: Monferno encounter
- Battle in 3 raids: 1 Max Potion
- Give your buddy 3 treats: 2 Premium Battle Passes
- REWARDS: Hariyama encounter, 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust
Finding Your Voice Page 4 of 6
- Earn 20,000 Stardust: Chimecho encounter
- Catch 30 different species of Pokémon: Loudred encounter
- Spin 3 PokéStops: Kricketune encounter
- REWARDS: Meloetta encounter for those who have not yet caught Meloetta / 20 Meloetta Candy for those who have already caught Meloetta, 2000 XP, 2000 Stardust
Finding Your Voice Page 5 of 6
- Take a snapshot of Meloetta: 20 Meloetta Candy
- Make a new friend: 1 Lucky Egg
- Send 3 Gifts to Friends: 3 Revives
- REWARDS: 5 Meloetta Sticker, 2500 XP, 2500 Stardust
Finding Your Voice Page 6 of 6
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 3000 XP
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 3000 XP
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 3000 XP
- REWARDS: 1 Lure Module, 20 Meloetta Candy, 3 Rare Candies
In addition to the Finding Your Voice Special Research in Pokémon GO, Niantic has introduced a Fashion Week 2021 Timed Research as well as a new page in the ongoing Misunderstood Mischief Special Research. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for breakdowns of the tasks and rewards in those Pokémon GO questlines.