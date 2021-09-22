Tasks & Rewards For Meloetta Special Research In Pokémon GO

It's happening, trainers. The Fashion Week 2021 is now live in Pokémon GO. This event features new and returning costumed Pokémon and the release of Furfrou which will be the first species to include a new region-based form-changing mechanic. One of the most major aspects of the event is that it will bring with it the global and free release of Meloetta, this year's GO Fest Mythical Pokémon, through Special Research for those who did not participate in GO Fest 2021.

These are the full tasks and rewards for the Finding Your Voice Special Research questline in Pokémon GO. Note that the Meloetta encounter will only offer Candy to trainers who did already encounter and catch Meloetta at GO Fest 2021:

Finding Your Voice Page 1 of 6

Take a snapshot of your buddy: 1000 XP

Catch 30 Normal-type Pokémon: Glameow encounter

Evolve 15 Pokémon: 30 Poké Balls

REWARDS: Eevee encounter, 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust

Finding Your Voice Page 2 of 6

Use 30 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 1000 XP

Earn 5 Candies walking with your Buddy: 1 Poffin

Give your buddy 3 treats: Chansey encounter

REWARDS: Slugma encounter, 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust

Finding Your Voice Page 3 of 6

Win 3 Gym Battles: Monferno encounter

Battle in 3 raids: 1 Max Potion

Give your buddy 3 treats: 2 Premium Battle Passes

REWARDS: Hariyama encounter, 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust

Finding Your Voice Page 4 of 6

Earn 20,000 Stardust: Chimecho encounter

Catch 30 different species of Pokémon: Loudred encounter

Spin 3 PokéStops: Kricketune encounter

REWARDS: Meloetta encounter for those who have not yet caught Meloetta / 20 Meloetta Candy for those who have already caught Meloetta, 2000 XP, 2000 Stardust

Finding Your Voice Page 5 of 6

Take a snapshot of Meloetta: 20 Meloetta Candy

Make a new friend: 1 Lucky Egg

Send 3 Gifts to Friends: 3 Revives

REWARDS: 5 Meloetta Sticker, 2500 XP, 2500 Stardust

Finding Your Voice Page 6 of 6

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3000 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3000 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3000 XP

REWARDS: 1 Lure Module, 20 Meloetta Candy, 3 Rare Candies

In addition to the Finding Your Voice Special Research in Pokémon GO, Niantic has introduced a Fashion Week 2021 Timed Research as well as a new page in the ongoing Misunderstood Mischief Special Research. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for breakdowns of the tasks and rewards in those Pokémon GO questlines.