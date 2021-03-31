TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Slugma Pokémon Cards

In honor of tonight's Slugma Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Slugma cards from the Pokémon TCG. We're covering modern and vintage here, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Slugma cards in the comments below.

There's something special about the Neo era of the Pokémon TCG. The hype that arrived with the Charizard hunt in Base Set had somewhat died down, which left a market of intense players and collectors eager for new cards and excited to see Generation Two Pokémon featured. Also, we saw more experimental art begin during this era which would continue into the next e-series era as well. Here, we have a simple, iconic, and honestly kind of cute Slugma from Neo Revelation by Kagemaru Himeno.

This is what I mean when I say experimental art. Here, we see Slugma as drawn by Naoyo Kimura from the Skyridge set drawn within a volcano, its body blending with the volcano's lava as it drips down the lined surface of the volcanic rock. For my money, this is the best artwork on a Slugma card, full stop.

I don't hold many grudges but I can't let it go unsaid: Primal Clash did me dirty. It's a lovely set with great commons, uncommons, rares, and chase cards, but man, oh man were the pulls rough in this one for me. Cards like this Slugma one, though, made the experience of opening Primal Clash packs a bit less heartbreaking, though. I love when Pokémon TCG plays with different art styles, and Miki Tanaka's ultra-light linework and full, simple, evocative coloring makes for a great depiction of this Pokémon.

Finally, we have this more recent Slugma from Celestial Storm, a Sun & Moon era expansion. Like the Skyridge card, Slugma becomes one with the lava here, but Midori Harada switches it up to make it look like Slugma is pouring toward you in a stream of lava.