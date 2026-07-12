Posted in: eSports, Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics, Video Games | Tagged: Convergence Fest, Riftbound

Teamfight Tactics and Riftbound Culminate at Convergence Fest

Riot Games announced Convergence Fest, a new combined event where Teamfight Tactics and Riftbound will hold their championship events together in Las Vegas.

Article Summary Riot Games launches Convergence Fest in Las Vegas on December 11-13, uniting Teamfight Tactics and Riftbound finals.

Riftbound NA Regional Championship headlines the weekend, with top qualifiers battling for the title and Worlds advancement.

TFT Vegas Open returns to the U.S. after three years, running alongside Riftbound in Riot’s biggest combined live event.

Convergence Fest also features Artist Alley, side events, panels, merch, meet-and-greets, and a DJ Sona closing party.

Riot Games announced they will hold a new, unique convention later this year, as the worlds of Teamfight Tactics and Riftbound collide for Convergence Fest. The short version is that they will hold two championship events under one roof at the same time: the TFT Vegas Open and the Riftbound NA Regional Championship. It's an interesting way to handle both at once, and we're surprised Riot doesn't do this more often to attract more fans and players in a single location. We have the preliminary details below from the team, as the event will take place in Las Vegas (the venue has yet to be announced, but let's be real, it's gonna be the Las Vegas Convention Center) from December 11-13, 2026.

Riftbound & Teamfight Tactics Collide At The First Convergence Fest

Convergence Fest is Riot Games' largest combined live event to date, bringing the TFT and Riftbound communities together in Las Vegas for a full weekend of competition, community, and celebration.The two main competitive events will run simultaneously across the weekend: the TFT Vegas Open and the Riftbound North American Regional Championship, a major stop in Riftbound Organized Play. Additional details on tournament format and participation will be announced soon.

TFT Vegas Open is a major Teamfight Tactics open-bracket esports tournament marking the format's return to the United States after three years away, bringing top competitive TFT players to Las Vegas for live, in-person play. Riftbound North America Regional Championship is the top tier of Riftbound Organized Play in North America, where players who placed in the top 64 at Regional Qualifiers compete for the Regional Championship title and advance toward the Riftbound World Championship.

The event spans three days with a packed schedule including an Artist Alley, side events, a prize wall, game shows, developer panels, showmatches, cosplay, meet-and-greets, and event-exclusive merchandise. Attendees can move freely between casual and competitive programming across both games throughout the weekend.

Attendee Pass (3-Day) : Includes a commemorative Convergence Fest Riftbound card and all official and co-streamer in-game drops for Teamfight Tactics.

: Includes a commemorative Convergence Fest Riftbound card and all official and co-streamer in-game drops for Teamfight Tactics. General Admission+ Bundle : All Attendee Pass perks, plus one hour early entry, a dedicated merch line, a custom festival crossbody bag, a Special Edition Teemo Hat, a Convergence Fest water bottle, and a Convergence Fest holiday ornament.

: All Attendee Pass perks, plus one hour early entry, a dedicated merch line, a custom festival crossbody bag, a Special Edition Teemo Hat, a Convergence Fest water bottle, and a Convergence Fest holiday ornament. Post Finals Celebration: Party at the Convergence Fest closing celebration, hosted by DJ Sona.

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