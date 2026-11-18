Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics, Video Games | Tagged: Prismatic Tour

Teamfight Tactics Reveals More Of What's Coming in the Prismatic Tour

Teamfight Tactics is hitting the road next season, as the Prismatic Tour will bring an entirely different musical vibe to the game

Article Summary Teamfight Tactics: Prismatic Tour launches December 2, bringing Season 19 and a new global music tour theme.

Prismatic Tour features 94 champions, 24 genres, 14 bands, and 10 solo artists from the League of Legends universe.

Prismatic Tour lets players build evolving soundtracks with more than 10,000 remix combinations tied to boards.

Riot Games will showcase Teamfight Tactics: Prismatic Tour at Convergence Fest in Las Vegas on December 11-13.

Riot Games recently dropped new info about what's coming to Teamfight Tactics for Season 19, as everyone is hitting the road for the Prismatic Tour. During the League of Legends World Championship this past weekend, the team confirmed the new season will launch on December 2, as the season takes on the theme of a global musical tour that will feature player-favorite bands from the League of Legends universe. This set will allow players to create their own evolving soundtrack, all of which will be based on what they choose to play. We have more preliminary details below, along with a couple of videos, as the entire set will be showcased at Convergence Fest (a community celebration for TFT and the Riftbound TCG) in Las Vegas from December 11-13.

Teamfight Tactics: Prismatic Tour Arrives on December 2

Teamfight Tactics: Prismatic Tour isn't just a show; it's a global tour de force, with more bands, bigger stages, and featuring genres from around the world. The set features more than 20 genres of music across 94 champions to create near-endless amounts of boards and, with those, musical tracks based on what players play. Unlocks, the mechanic made popular by Teamfight Tactics: Lore & Legends (Set 16), is back with 32 champions locked behind in-game quest conditions.

TFT's new set features 24 distinct genres across 14 bands including K/DA, True Damage, Heartsteel, Pentakill, Ionic Spark, and more along with 10 solo artists featuring champions from the world of League of Legends. Since each genre can be remixed across three musical layers, the system generates more than 10,000 possible remix combinations, allowing the music to continually evolve based on the player's board and composition. Teamfight Tactics: Prismatic Tour is the second music-themed set from TFT. The first music set, TFT: Remix Rumble (Set 10), was released in November 2023 and was recently brought back as a set revival earlier this year.

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