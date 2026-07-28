Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arrive in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

The current incarnation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from Nickelodeon has been added to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds as part of a new DLC pack.

Article Summary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles join Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo.

The TMNT DLC adds the Pizzafire Van, a New York City course, new music tracks, and six emotes for each turtle.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC is included with the Digital Deluxe Edition or available separately for $5.99.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds also features 24 tracks, 15 CrossWorlds, customizable vehicles, gadgets, and online play.

SEGA has dropped the latest DLC content for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been added to the game. If you can't tell from the imagery, it's the current incarnation of the TMNT from Nickelodeon, which, depending on the kind of fan you are, will either make you excited or melancholy about the content. But in any case, you're getting all four turtles in their own versions of the Turtle Van as the vehicle, along with a New York City course and more. We have the finer details from the devs below, along with the trailer and screenshots here.

More Turtle Power! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Are Here To Race!

Players who own the Digital Deluxe Edition will automatically receive the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pack as part of the Season Pass. The Season Pass is also available separately for $29.99 USD, granting access to even more exciting characters, vehicles, and courses. Players can also purchase the standalone Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pack for $5.99 USD. Those who do not own the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pack will still be able to compete online against those who do, including racing on the New York City course against the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters.

Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo as playable characters

Pizzafire Van Vehicle

New York City Course

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-inspired Music Tracks

Six different emotes per character

About Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Race across land, sea, air, and space in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Warp through Travel Rings into new dimensions where something new awaits around every twist and turn. Speed to victory solo or as a team in a variety of offline and online modes, and compete against players from around the world. Build the ultimate vehicle to match your racing style, unlock gadgets to gain the upper hand, and unleash power-up items to bring home the win!

Ready, Set, Warp: Race across 24 tracks and warp to 15 CrossWorlds with Travel Rings, a unique gameplay mechanic that transports the iconic characters from the Sonic and SEGA universes into new dimensions. Use unpredictability to your advantage as you change the landscape of each race!

Race across 24 tracks and warp to 15 CrossWorlds with Travel Rings, a unique gameplay mechanic that transports the iconic characters from the Sonic and SEGA universes into new dimensions. Use unpredictability to your advantage as you change the landscape of each race! Race With the Best: Choose from 23 iconic Sonic characters, the largest roster of any Sonic racing game!

Choose from 23 iconic Sonic characters, the largest roster of any Sonic racing game! Make It Yours: Mix and match between 45 unique original vehicles and 70 different gadgets to trick out your ride, level up your kart, and create the ultimate machine to match your racing style.

Mix and match between 45 unique original vehicles and 70 different gadgets to trick out your ride, level up your kart, and create the ultimate machine to match your racing style. Gain the Advantage with Powerful Items: Dominate your opponents with 23 different items including returning favorites and all-new items like the Monster Truck!

Dominate your opponents with 23 different items including returning favorites and all-new items like the Monster Truck! Multiple Ways to Play: Gather with friends and play local split-screen in Grand Prix and the new party mode Race Park, compete against a community of players from around the world with up to 12 players online in World Match, or test your driving skills in Time Trials.

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