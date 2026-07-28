Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Super Evil Megacorp, teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Shares More Updates

The team behind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate has shared a new set of updates that include new content and exclusives.

Article Summary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate gets a Nintendo Switch 2 Legendary Edition on October 27.

The physical release packs in free updates, a digital art book, and a new playable character DLC reveal coming soon.

Casey Jones & the Junkyard Jam expands with a new Junkyard level, boss fights, story content, and Casey playable.

A new behind-the-scenes video looks back on TMNT: Splintered Fate as more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles content is teased.

Super Evil Megacorp revealed that some new content is on the way for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, as they plan to drop some new content in line with a physical launch. First off, the physical Legendary Edition is arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 on October 27, and will come with a yet-to-be-revealed new playable character DLC, as well as an expansion to Casey Jones & the Junkyard Jam content, all the free updates, and a digital art book. The team also dropped a new video showing off the behind-the-scenes look at the game's development, and teased other additions on the way. We have the dev notes for it all below.

Nintendo Switch 2 Physical Legendary Edition

A fan-favorite playable character DLC will be revealed soon . Stay tuned!

. Stay tuned! Casey Jones & the Junkyard Jam expansion – a brand-new Junkyard level featuring intense boss fights, a fresh narrative and the iconic Casey Jones as a playable character!

a brand-new Junkyard level featuring intense boss fights, a fresh narrative and the iconic Casey Jones as a playable character! Metalhead & Alopex playable characters – take control of the lovable, locked-and-loaded Metalhead, Splintered Fate 's first fully ranged fighter, alongside Alopex, the mutant arctic fox and former ninja assassin who became one of the Turtles' most trusted allies. Both heroes bring their own unique combat styles to the fight.

take control of the lovable, locked-and-loaded Metalhead, 's first fully ranged fighter, alongside Alopex, the mutant arctic fox and former ninja assassin who became one of the Turtles' most trusted allies. Both heroes bring their own unique combat styles to the fight. Digital Art Book – go behind the scenes with a collection of concept art and final designs for characters, locations, key art and icons.

go behind the scenes with a collection of concept art and final designs for characters, locations, key art and icons. All free content updates – experience every free update released to date, including the fan-favorite Arcade Mode

Looking Back On Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

We know how much you love the craft behind our games, so we're releasing Behind the Scenes of Splintered Fate: The Journey so Far. We've gathered the incredible narrative mind of Tom Waltz (Co-author of The Last Ronin, TMNT: Splintered Fate, and countless other IDW comics), legendary voice acting legends like Yuri Lowenthal and Dominic Catrambone, and our own dev team to share stories, insights, and behind-the-scenes magic.

New Content Cookin' In The Pizza Oven

This is far from the end of the journey for TMNT: Splintered Fate! We have some incredibly exciting things heading your way later this summer, and we think they will absolutely delight the fans. Take a look at this sneak peek teaser, let us know your thoughts on socials, and stay tuned… more updates are coming very soon!

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