Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Tekken 8, Video Games | Tagged: tekken

Tekken 8 Drops New Gameplay Trailer For DLC Character Bob

Tekken 8 dropped a new gameplay trailer for Bob, showing off the all-sponsored, hefty fighter who combines weight with surprising speed.

Article Summary Tekken 8 unveiled a new gameplay trailer for DLC fighter Bob at Evo 2026, spotlighting his mix of speed, weight, and power.

Bob, first introduced in Tekken 6, joins Tekken 8 Season Pass 3 with his latest over-the-top, food-fueled persona.

Bandai Namco confirmed Bob will arrive in Tekken 8 on August 24, bringing his signature fast-heavy fighting style.

Bob’s new Tekken 8 bio ties him to Bryan Fury, Kazuya Mishima, and a wild rise from burger mogul to folk hero.

Bandai Namco dropped a new gameplay trailer for Tekken 8 at Evo 2026, showing off Bob ahead of his release later this Summer. Originally debuting in Tekken 6, Bob has basically become to Tekken what Bowser is to many Nintendo titles: a hefty competitor that can also gain speed quickly if you let them. This incarnation of the character shows him as an all-sponsored fighter who loves to eat and fight, truly a mascot for America if there ever was one these days. Enjoy the trailer and his bio here as he'll arrive as part of the Season Pass 3 on August 24.

Tekken 8 Drops New Gameplay Trailer For DLC Character Bob

Speed. Weight. Power. The perfect body has all three, and as a martial artist, Bob has the discipline to achieve it. Aiming to prove himself the strongest fighter there is, Bob was on his way to The King of Iron Fist Tournament 7 when he ran into Bryan Fury in the middle of a destructive rampage. In an effort to prevent further casualties, Bob went head-to-head with Bryan. However, he was injured when the road suddenly collapsed and was forced to be hospitalized. After days upon days of being served bland hospital food, Bob finally reached his breaking point and dreamt up his very own hamburger recipe. The moment he was free of his hospital bed, Bob started a brand-new burger chain to overwhelming success.

He only found greater acclaim upon his release of "Bob's Onigiri," a new signature menu item that sent the entire U.S. into an unprecedented onigiri feeding frenzy. In the meanwhile, however, G Corp had been proceeding with its worldwide armed invasion. It was only a matter of time before it set its sights on New York as the next target to bring under its control. Having covertly seized control of G Corp, Kazuya Mishima appears before the masses in his devil form and announces his plan to take over the entire world by force. With the military rendered useless in the face of the devil gene's overwhelming power that defies human comprehension, humanity is forced to pray for the arrival of a savior. The economy begins to collapse, and the number of those suffering after losing their jobs skyrockets. Upon seeing people struggling, Bob begins a food bank where he gives out hamburgers and onigiri for free. A post on social media goes viral explaining that "onigiri" can also mean "killing devils" in Japanese, and soon, the phrase "Eat onigiri to slay the devil!" is splashed across every platform. As the man who made onigiri the latest craze, Bob becomes an overnight sensation, being dubbed the "Onigiri Savior."

Amidst Bob's runaway popularity, word soon spreads of his status as a martial arts prodigy, as well as his past as a bail-bond agent. Before long, the people of New York begin to chant, "Bob for District Attorney!" In response to the dire circumstances, the Manhattan District Attorney's office reaches out to Bob and officially taps him to become the D.A.'s Detective Investigator. Bob, also known by his full name Robert Richards, is suddenly swept up to a level of unexpected prestige. However, with his unparalleled sense of justice, Bob is ready to answer the call and bring Kazuya Mishima to justice. Just you wait, Mishima! With this perfect body, I will bring down the hammer of justice upon you!

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