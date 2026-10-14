Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Tekken 8, Video Games | Tagged: Roger Jr., tekken

Tekken 8 Releases Brand-New Roger Jr. Gameplay Trailer

Tekken 8 dropped the latest gameplay trailer for its next DLC character at EVO France, as we got a really good look at Roger Jr.

Article Summary Tekken 8 unveiled a brand-new Roger Jr. gameplay trailer at EVO France, spotlighting the next DLC fighter in action.

Roger Jr. joins Tekken 8 with his mother as the main fighter, while the Pocket Commander leads from the pouch.

Roger Jr. arrives in Tekken 8 Season 3 Pass Early Access on November 11, then launches as DLC for all on November 16.

Tekken 8 also reveals Roger Jr.’s wild story, as mother and son target G Corp after Roger sparks chaos in Australia.

Bandai Namco debuted a new gameplay trailer at EVO France this week, as we got a good look at Roger Jr. before they arrive in Tekken 8. Son of the original Roger, a genetically engineered kangaroo known as the Animal Commander, Jr. has been in a few games already, but is basically just the pocket character of either the mother or father. In this game, as you can see from the necklace, he's with his mother, who serves as the main fighter, while he "leads" from the pouch as the Pocket Commander. Enjoy the trailer above as Roger Jr. drops into the Season 3 Pass in Early Access on November 11, and for everyone as a DLC character purchase on November 16.

Roger Jr. Lives His Father's Legacy in Tekken 8

Roger Jr. is the son of Roger, a kangaroo who was genetically enhanced for military purposes. One day, Roger Jr.'s mother finally had enough of her husband, who just lazed about the house, and filed for divorce. She then entered the King of Iron Fist Tournament 6 in order to become the breadwinner for her new household of two. However, the tournament was canceled partway through. With her hopes of claiming the top prize dashed, she and her son were in a tight spot. Then, Roger entered with a bouquet of flowers. "I apologize from the bottom of my heart," he said. "I swear I'll be a better man, so please—let's start over."

Her heart swooned upon hearing his earnest proposal for the second time. Taking her ex-husband for his word, she reestablished their relationship as husband and wife. Six months pass. The family is living a blissful life in Australia until one day, Roger proves that he is far from a changed marsupial—worse, he has been unfaithful. With a furious uppercut fueled by his betrayal, Roger's wife blasts him high into the sky, sending him crashing down on top of a certain facility. In an unexpected twist of fate, Roger's landing spot turns out to be a G Corp research lab where they are developing a brand-new weapon behind closed doors. After G Corp soldiers spot Roger, they designate him as an intruder. He tries to flee as fast as he can, but after he unintentionally slams into piece after piece of equipment, the lab explodes with a bang.

G Corp soon learns that not a single byte of data or shred of technology remains salvageable. Livid, they create a wanted poster, complete with an illustration of the mysterious, rampaging kangaroo. Alongside it, they announce that whoever catches the prey will be handsomely rewarded. Completely unaware of what had befallen Roger, Roger Jr. and his mother begin a new life together. However, before long, a series of assailants start targeting mother and son, putting an abrupt end to their days of peace. After investigating, they learn that an unknown kangaroo has been incriminated in raiding a G Corp facility and blowing it to smithereens. Now, the escaped criminal has a bounty on their head. Suddenly, the mysterious assailants begin to make sense. The wanted poster's accompanying—and adorable—sketch features only a glove-wearing kangaroo. Of course people might mistake Roger Jr.'s mother for the criminal.

("I should have known that deadbeat marsupial would drag us into trouble. It's the only thing he's ever been good at!")

("But this means Papa's in danger, too! We gotta help him, right, Mom? Plus, it was your uppercut that started all this…")

At her son's words, Roger Jr.'s mother folds her arms and sinks into silence.

No. Her ex-husband got what he had coming to him. Why should she have to forgive him, much less come to his rescue? Still, even amid such harsh thoughts, she decides to help him—if only to reclaim the life of tranquility she and her son are owed. After talking with Roger Jr., his mother figures that if they want to put a quick end to this, they will need to rip the evil out by the roots and eliminate the person who put a bounty on them in the first place—the head of G Corp. And so, mother and son set out with a new mission in their hearts.

("Hang in there, Papa! We'll take down G Corp all by ourselves—just you watch!")

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