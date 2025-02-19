Posted in: 3D Realms, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2B Games, Knights Peak, Slipgate Ironworks, Tempest Rising

Tempest Rising Announces Incoming Steam Next Fest Demo

Tempest Rising will have a free demo available during Steam Next Fest, showing off roughly two hours of gameplay ahead of its release

Indie game publisher 3D Realms and developer Knights Peak announced they will have a free demo available for their upcoming game, Tempest Rising. According to the team, this particular demo will feature the single-player Skirmish mode that was revealed back in January, along with four missions (the first two from each campaign), which have been updated since they were first showcased in an August 2023 preview and during Tacticon last summer. In total, the demo's campaign missions will give you roughly two hours of gameplay, hopefully giving you a better idea of how the current build plays and what you can expect. All of this is set to prepare you for the game's eventual release happening this April. We have more info on the game below, as the demo will be available from February 23 until March 4.

Tempest Rising

Tempest Rising's multiplayer modes will offer something for all types of real-time strategy (RTS) fans, with configurable game lobbies where team setup, win conditions, starting credits, starting army size, and more can be customized in 2-4 player matchups. Inspired by the all-time classics of the RTS genre, Tempest Rising's single-player campaign and multiplayer game modes offer players full command of their armies as they build up their bases, lead their units into battle, and execute bold strategies to win. Seamlessly merging the classic action of RTS games from the '90s and 2000s with the production levels and standards expected of modern gaming, Tempest Rising offers an updated throwback to a dynamic alternate timeline.

Classic RTS base building with fast, fluid, hard-hitting combat.

Three asymmetrical factions (2 playable at launch), each featuring distinct economy and play styles.

Each faction offers a unique roster of units.

Two epic single-player campaigns with between-mission cutscenes.

Skirmish, custom games, and ranked multiplayer matchmaking with Glicko-2 rating.

