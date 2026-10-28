Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: art the clown, Sienna Shaw, terrifier

Terrifier Brings Art The Clown to Dead by Daylight Shortly

Dead by Daylight has added the new Terrifier content to the test servers, as Art the Clown will formally arrive on November 24.

Article Summary Dead by Daylight adds Terrifier to PTB now, with Art the Clown, Sienna Shaw, and the Hartshorne Mall map.

Art the Clown arrives as a new Dead by Daylight killer, using Bag of Toys weapons, Mini-Moris, and killer emotes.

Dead by Daylight survivor Sienna Shaw brings three perks built around items, protection hits, and stronger pallet stuns.

The Dead by Daylight Terrifier chapter launches November 24, featuring a new liminal mall map and fresh lore teases.

Behaviour Interactive has revealed more info about the Terrifier content coming to Dead by Daylight, as players can try it out just in time for Halloween. Right now on the test servers, you can try out Art the Clown as the latest killer, as well as resident final girl Sienna Shaw as the latest survivor, on an all-new map, as you'll be welcomed to The Hartshorne Mall. The content based on Damien Leone's modern horror franchise will be there for a few weeks before it's officially released as its own chapter on November 24. For now, we have more details from the team below on what you can expect, along with images and a truly creepy trailer.

Art the Clown Has Come To Terrorize Players in Dead by Daylight

A serial killer raised from the dead by demonic forces, Art the Clown is always down for a bloody good time. With his Power, Bag of Toys, Art reaches into his trash bag for a random selection of weapons including a flail, a flamethrower, a firearm, a beer bottle full of acid, and even a funky little bike horn! Each successful hit with a toy builds its deadliness, eventually letting Art knock down injured Survivors and execute them with murderous glee. Each weapon will have its own unique Mini-Mori, showing that Art's gruesome creativity knows no bounds.

The Terrifier's killer humor bleeds into his three character-specific Perks: Funny Business grants a random effect in addition to a temporary haste buff whenever you damage a Generator. These effects can be as helpful as blocking Generators or as wacky as a burst of confetti. Kill Spree ends each Trial with a merry massacre, letting Art unlock the ability to kill remaining Survivors when they have all reached 2 Hook States and all Generators have been completed. Finally, Laughingstock makes Survivors near-completed Generators Exhausted and Oblivious.

Stepping into Art's enormous shoes, players should be ready to go over-the-top to get their last laughs. More is more as you rush to pull the right toy and terrorize your captive audience with your chaotic clownery. Stealing every scene with his hilarious faces, Art's signature expressiveness will be brought to life in-game through a host of emotes: a first for any Killer! What better way to menace your hooked victims than by actually pointing and laughing at them?

The Final Girl

A young woman haunted by tragedy, Sienna Shaw found her destiny supernaturally entwined with Art the Clown's. Hardened by countless horrors, her resourcefulness and determination will be pushed to their limits by The Entity's Trials.

Sienna Shaw braves The Fog with three character-specific Perks. Best Gift Ever lets you drop items to gain powerful passive abilities. Whenever you take a protection hit, Shared Trauma allows all Survivors within 12m to recover from the Exhausted status while running. After being chased by the Killer, Valkyrie's Rage lets you turn the tables by unleashing an extra-powerful pallet stun.

Let's Go to the Mall

Arriving alongside this update is The Hartshorne Mall, a brand-new original Map that has been long requested by the Dead by Daylight community. Littered with haunting storefronts and liminal hallways, what was once a friendly space for families to go shopping has been warped by The Entity into a dark reflection of itself. Answering the long-standing request from the community to explore more liminal spaces in The Fog, this Map invokes a nostalgic, comforting, but also unsettling feeling as the familiar turns into the uncanny. Keen-eyed players may be able to spot some interesting lore drops for beloved Survivor Dwight Fairfield, who experienced a traumatic encounter with The Entity while lost in the mall as a child.

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