Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: tetris, Tetris Effect: Connected

Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship 2026 Opens Registration

Those who think they're the best at Tetris Effect: Connected can now register for the World Championship 2026, with matches starting November 13.

Article Summary Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship 2026 registration is now open, with free entry available now via Start.gg.

Qualifiers begin November 13, with weekly Twitch finals leading to the Tetris Effect: Connected grand finale on December 5.

Players can compete in Score Attack, Classic Score Attack, Zone Battle, and Connected 3v3 Teams across all platforms.

Top players can win cash prizes, sponsor rewards, and a Tri-Effect-A Grand Finale invite, with coaching and showcases too.

Developer and publisher Enhance have confirmed they have opened registrations for the Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship 2026, set to kick off this coming Friday. Players who believe they are the best of the best can take on others in a series of matchups, starting on November 13 and culminating in the official championship on December 5. We have the finer details about how the event will run and the options available to compete in, as you can officially register at Start.gg in multiple categories.

Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship 2026

Brought to you by Enhance, alongside Presenting Sponsor The Tetris Company and Title Sponsor dreamGEAR, entry is completely free at start.gg/tecwc. Players can participate in as many events as they wish, including Score Attack, Classic Score Attack, Zone Battle, and Connected 3v3 Teams.

Get hyped for the upcoming competition!

Whether you're a seasoned Tetris veteran or a curious newcomer, TECWC welcomes players of all skill levels on all platforms. Showcase your mastery in various game modes, including Score Attack, Classic Score Attack, and Zone Battle. Join forces with two friends and compete in the exciting Connected Vs 3v3 teams tournament. Battle your way to the top and claim the coveted title of TECWC 2026 Champion in the Tri-Effect-A Grand Finale, where the Grand Masters must display their skills in multiple game modes. Learn from pro players during Tetris coaching sessions and participate in multiplayer community showcases open to all players.

The top 4 players in each mode receive a cash prize, incredible products from our generous sponsors, and an invite to the Tri-Effect-A Grand Finale. Viewers of TECWC broadcasts will also have the opportunity to participate in live giveaways. Watch the action unfold live on Twitch, with finals for each game mode streaming weekly at 5:00 PM PT starting November 13. Join us for the grand finale event on December 5 at 5:00 PM PT.

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