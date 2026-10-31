Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: BANJIHAGAMES, cold case, Sandyfloor

Text-Based Detective Game Cold Case Officially Announced

Can you solve a dead mystery with the use of just text-based clues? Find out in the game Cold Case, coming to Steam in early 2027.

Developer BANJIHAGAMES and publisher Sandyfloor have officially revealed their latest game on the way: the new text-based detective game Cold Case. The game will have you playing as a detective who is looking into unsolved cases, using the power of words to discover clues and unravel the mysteries surrounding them. A lot of the mechanics and underlying themes of the game remind us of classic text-based titles from the '80s and '90s, but with a modernized edge to make it both a challenge and a bit creepy as you play. We have the finer details and trailer here, as the game is aiming to launch sometime in Q1 2027 for PC via Steam.

Solve the Mystery With the Use of Text in Cold Case

As an investigator in Cold Case, the unit responsible for preserving records from past criminal cases, you must recover eight case files discovered at the burned crime scene. The crime scene photos and records have become impossible to read, but as a Cold Case investigator, your deduction and digital forensic skills can reveal what really happened. Search by keywords. Reconstruct the sequence of events. Uncover the truth.

Become a Cold Case investigator and restore cases lost to the flames – investigate case files and documents found in an inspector's fire-damaged home, piecing together clues to uncover the truth.

investigate case files and documents found in an inspector's fire-damaged home, piecing together clues to uncover the truth. Use your digital forensic skills – Search for keywords in the damaged document files to restore text fragments and witness statements containing those words.

– Search for keywords in the damaged document files to restore text fragments and witness statements containing those words. Search the crime scenes for clues – As you uncover more fragments, you also restore photographs and the hidden clues within them.

As you uncover more fragments, you also restore photographs and the hidden clues within them. Call the Chief – Dig through the uncovered text and reply to key questions to solve the cold cases and untangle the truth behind each case and what role they played in the death of Inspector Kimball.

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